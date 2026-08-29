Orry takes credit as his India’s Got Latent episode with Samay Raina becomes most-viewed, crossing 15M views in 7 hours

Comedian Samay Raina returned with a new season of India's Got Latent this year, and within just two months, the show has delivered its most-viewed episode so far. The latest episode, featuring Orry, Archana Puran Singh, Sharon Verma and Nishant Suri, garnered over 15 million views within the first seven hours of its release. Orry, however, did not hold back from taking credit for the episode’s success, joking about his “touch”.

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent episode clocks 15 million views in 7 hours

Orry features in Samay Raina's India's Got Latent episode.

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The latest episode of India's Got Latent 2 has been receiving plenty of love online. From Samay roasting Orry and the influencer warning him in his own style, to Archana Puran Singh’s sassy comebacks and Samay himself getting roasted by a contestant, the episode has created a huge buzz since its release on Friday.

India's Got Latent episode featuring Orry becomes most-viewed so far.

Orry has now shared a screenshot of his chat with Samay, in which the comedian revealed that their episode had crossed 15.8 million views within seven hours and 42 minutes. The screenshot also showed a comparison of the views garnered by the previous 10 episodes during the same period.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the screenshot of the page’s analytics, Samay wrote to Orry, "Most viewed episode of latent so far. Lessgoo." Orry responded, "Now you know the Orry touch is real. That too in just 12 hours." The episode has since crossed 2 crore views within 17 hours. Samay’s previous episode featuring Karan Aujla had garnered a total of 4.3 crore views. Orry's stint on India's Got Latent 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the screenshot of the page’s analytics, Samay wrote to Orry, "Most viewed episode of latent so far. Lessgoo." Orry responded, "Now you know the Orry touch is real. That too in just 12 hours." The episode has since crossed 2 crore views within 17 hours. Samay’s previous episode featuring Karan Aujla had garnered a total of 4.3 crore views. Orry's stint on India's Got Latent 2 {{/usCountry}}

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In the latest episode, Samay asked Orry to explain his signature pose, in which he places a hand on a person’s chest while posing for photographs. Orry replied, "People think when I put my hand on their body, they feel younger."

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Samay also took a dig at Orry, after which the influencer issued him a stern warning. Samay said, "You once said that you would be a household name one day, and today you are. This shows that where there is a will, there's a gay." Unimpressed by the joke, Orry warned him, "Listen, the type of people I have connections with, tum andar jaayega aur bahar nahi aayega iss baar (you will be go in and not come out this time). Be careful. Aukaat main raho (Know your place)."

When Orry later called the show "nonsense", Samay hit back, saying, "This is much better than going to weddings and striking the pose (Orry's hand pose)." Their playful exchange has since gone viral, with viewers praising the duo’s entertaining banter. Before the episode aired, Orry also shared pictures on Instagram with Samay and wrote, "Tonight @ 9 on indias got latrine."