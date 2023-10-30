OTTplay Awards 2023 full list of winners: Rajkummar Rao wins big, Darlings is Best Film, Ayali Best Web Series

The winners for the OTTplay Awards 2023 were announced on Sunday and among the top winners were Farzi, Darlings, Monica O My Darling and many others. While the Best Film award went to Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah's Darlings, the Best Web Series went to Ayali. Also read: OTTplay Awards: Kajol rocks black as she wins Best Debut; Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao were stars of the event

Sobhita Dhulipala receives her OTTplay Award.

In the OTT Performer of the Year category, Rajkummar Rao won in the male category for his show Guns & Gulaabs and film, Monica O My Darling. Aditi Rao Hydari won in the female category for the web shows Taj: Divided By Blood and Jubilee.

Here is the complete winners list:

OTTplay Awards 2023 winners

Best Film: Darlings

Best Web Series: Ayali

Best Director (film): Mahesh Narayanan for Ariyippu

Best Director (Series): Raj and DK (Farzi) and Pavan Sadineni for Dayaa

Best Film on True Events: Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai

Best Screenplay: Monica, O My Darling (writer Yogesh Chandekar)

Best Screenplay - Series: Kohrra (writers Diggi Sisodia and Gunjit Chopra)

Best Actor in a Negative Role – Series: Rishi for Shaitaan

Best Actor in a Comic Role –Series: Anirban Chakraborty for Eken Babu S6

Most Promising Actor on OTT – Male: Rana Daggubati for Rana Naidu

Most Promising Actor on OTT – Female: Karishma Tanna for Scoop

Best Supporting Actor Male – Film: Sharib Hashmi for Tarla

Best Supporting Actor Female – Film: Chitrangada Singh for Gaslight

Best Supporting Actor - Male (Series): Bhuvan Arora for Farzi and Prosenjit Chatterjee for Jubilee

Best Supporting Actor Female – Series: Mona Singh for Made in Heaven

Breakthrough Performance – Male Sidhanth Gupta for Jubilee

Breakthrough Performance- Female: Rajshri Deshpande for Trial By Fire

Versatile Performer - Male: Abhilash Thapliyal for Blurr

Versatile Performer - Female: Wamiqa Gabbi for Modern Love Chennai and Jubilee

Breaking the Mould: Aparshakti Khurana for Jubilee

Pioneering Contributions to New Wave Cinema: Rakshit Shetty for 777 Charlie

Best Debut Male – Series: JD Chakravarthy for Dayaa

Best Debut Female - Series: Kajol for The Trial

OTT Performer of the Year - Male: Rajkummar Rao for Guns & Gulaabs and Monica O My Darling

OTT Performer of the Year - Female: Aditi Rao Hydari for Taj: Divided By Blood and Jubilee

Best Debut Female - Film: Alaya F for Freddy

Best Debut Male - Film Babil Khan for Qala

Best Actor Male Film – Editor’s Choice: Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Haddi

Best Actor Female Film – Editor’s Choice: Sanya Malhotra for Kathal and Aishwarya Lekshmi for Ammu

Best Actor Male Series – Editor’s Choice: Jim Sarbh for Rocket Boys S2

Best Actor Male – Series – Popular Choice: Anil Kapoor for The Night Manager

Best Actor Female - Series – Editor’s Choice: Sobhita Dhulipala for The Night Manager and Made in Heaven

Best Actor Female – Series - Popular Choice: Sonakshi Sinha for Dahaad

Best Actor Male Film – Popular Choice: Kartik Aaryan for Freddy

Best Actor Female Film – Popular Choice: Rakul Preet Singh for Chhatriwali

