Pavan Malhotra: On OTT sometimes there is needless expletives used

The OTTs have revolutionised entertainment in more ways than one in the country but Pavan Malhotra feels that there are teething issues that need to be worked on even on this platform.

Talking about the formulas that exist on OTTs, Malhotra, who has done projects like Grahan and Tabbar, says, “In films we have this thing that we need 6 songs. On OTT it is like sex scenes daal do. OTT is going through teething problem. It is the middle ground between films and TV.”

He further elaborates, “But kabhi kabhi gaali kuch zyada hoti hai needlessly. I feel uncomfortable also using so much of expletives, some of them which are totally not required in a particular scene. I am not saying that gaali galauj nahi ho sakti hai, but you can’t sell your content on that alone. You can’t make titillating content for eyeballs.”

That said, Malhotra does feel that the new medium has been a rather welcome change for actors like him.

“But time is good. Now people have one more window open. There is scope for more people to get work, when you are making long format content which is equal to three films, you can unfold your characters at ease. The audience which is now so exposed to international content also wants to see that standard here and that is what is pushing makers to do better,” he explains.

He, too, has been doing back-to-back work on OTTs. So how has life changed for him after his two highly-rated series last year?

“It is good but in my career success and fame happens in spurts. It happened during Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro (1989), then Black Friday (2004), then Jab We Met (2007)… but then sab thanda ho jaata hai. The thing is here you need to have a very strong pr machinery. So that is the problem. Even now when you say Pavan Malhotra, people are like who is he? And only when you tell them the films I have done, they remember. A director friend of mine keeps telling me that the audiences know you by your characters. But I would like them to know Pavan Malhotra as well,” he ends.

