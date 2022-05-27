Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh to have a ‘low key destination wedding' on July 9: 'Currently zeroing in on venue'

Actor and former Lock Upp contestant,Payal Rohatgi is all set to marry her boyfriend, wrestler, Sangram Singh. The two got engaged in 2014 and have been together for 12 years. Sangram recently revealed that they will be tying the knot on July 9 and added that it’s going to be a ‘low key destination wedding’ in Ahmedabad or Udaipur. (Also read: Payal Rohatgi shares note as Dhaakad registers low opening: 'Karma is a b****')

The couple had previously announced on social media that they will be getting married in July. Without revealing the date, they dropped a picture of themselves and wrote, “Coming this July… Where we get to say the vows!!! And be wedding-bound! Love Sangram & Payal.”

During an interaction with The Times of India, Sangram shared that the two have finally decided on a wedding date with the help of his mother and sister. Calling marriage an important aspect of life, he said, “Payal and I will get married on July 9. My mother and sister helped us finalise the date. We are currently in the process of zeroing in on the venue. We will have a destinationwedding, which will be a low-key affair, either in Ahmedabad or Udaipur.”

The couple wanted to get married earlier but twice their plans were cancelled due to loss of their family members. Talking about it, he added, “The plan had to be suspended twice because we suffered the loss of our dear ones. I always knew that I wouldn’t get a partner like Payal and it was only a matter of time before we got married. Neither Payal nor her family has ever forced me to take the plunge.”

While Payal and Sangram will have an intimate wedding with their close people, the couple will also host a reception party in Mumbai. Their friends and colleagues from the industry will be a part of the guestlist. Payal and Sangram met on the sets of a reality show, Survivor India, in 2011.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON