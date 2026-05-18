Perfect Crown backlash explained: IU left in tears, Byeon Woo Seok apologises after historical distortion controversy

Korean drama Perfect Crown stars IU and Byeon Woo Seok have personally apologised after the drama sparked intense backlash over alleged historical inaccuracies and controversial depictions related to Korea’s sovereignty. The controversy exploded online following Episode 11, which aired on May 15, quickly turning the romance drama into one of the most heavily debated Korean series of the year.

Perfect Crown controversy: IU tearfully apologises alongside Byeon Woo Seok.

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Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea exists as a constitutional monarchy, Perfect Crown follows Seong Hui Ju (IU), a wealthy chaebol heiress, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a royal struggling with the pressures of palace life despite being the king’s son.

Why K-drama Perfect Crown faced backlash

Viewers began criticising several scenes from the drama’s coronation sequence, arguing that the series portrayed Korea as a subordinate state to China rather than an independent nation. One of the biggest points of criticism involved officials shouting Cheonse during Grand Prince Ian’s coronation instead of Manse. Historically, Cheonse was associated with vassal states, while Manse symbolised sovereignty and independence.

Viewers also questioned the ceremonial crown worn by Grand Prince Ian. The guryumyeonryugwan shown in the drama was traditionally linked to Chinese subjects, whereas emperors of independent nations historically wore the shipimyeonryugwan.

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{{^usCountry}} Additional criticism surrounded tea ceremony scenes involving Seong Hui Ju (IU) and Yoon Yi (Gong Seung Yeon), with some viewers claiming the rituals resembled Chinese tea traditions rather than Korean customs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional criticism surrounded tea ceremony scenes involving Seong Hui Ju (IU) and Yoon Yi (Gong Seung Yeon), with some viewers claiming the rituals resembled Chinese tea traditions rather than Korean customs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The backlash intensified further because the series had already been facing criticism over acting performances and writing choices since its premiere in April. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The backlash intensified further because the series had already been facing criticism over acting performances and writing choices since its premiere in April. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Production team releases official apology {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Production team releases official apology {{/usCountry}}

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As criticism continued to grow online, the production team issued a formal apology on May 16. The statement read, “We sincerely bow our heads in apology to viewers who watched the drama with love and concern over issues related to the world-building and historical inaccuracies.”

Addressing the controversy directly, the producers added, “We take viewers’ criticism seriously regarding the scene in which the king wore a Guryumyeongwan during the coronation ceremony and officials shouted Cheonse, which was seen as undermining Korea’s sovereign status.”

The team admitted that they failed to properly examine the historical implications tied to the show’s fictional setting. “We failed to carefully examine how Joseon court etiquette evolved throughout history. Perfect Crown is both a romance drama and an alternate-history series, and we should have approached the intersection between its fictional world and real historical context with more caution and depth. We lacked sufficient effort in refining and thoroughly reviewing the drama’s world-building,” the statement continued.

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The production team also confirmed that subtitles and audio from the controversial scenes would be revised for future broadcasts and streaming versions.

IU shares emotional apology

On May 18, IU posted a lengthy apology on Instagram, reflecting on both the controversy and her responsibilities as the drama’s lead actor. She wrote in Korean, translated by Soompi, “Over the past few days, I have carefully read each and every comment that many viewers left. As a lead actor of the drama, I feel I failed to show a responsible attitude and ended up causing great disappointment, and I am deeply sorry. Even now, my heart feels very heavy.”

The singer and actor also admitted that she should have approached the project with greater awareness. “Regarding the various issues of historical verification in the drama that viewers pointed out, I sincerely reflect and apologize—without excuse—for having gone into my acting without thinking more deeply about them. Because this was a drama in which it was important to convey imagination grounded in our own history and the traditional beauty of Korea, I should have read the script more carefully and studied more as an actor, but I did not, and I am ashamed of myself for that. I did not have a proper sense of the issues in advance. I apologize.”

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She concluded her statement by thanking viewers who voiced criticism. “Thank you to everyone who watched the drama until the end and did not hold back from speaking up. I will always remember the valuable criticism and opinions you sent, and going forward, I will be IU who approaches projects with an even more cautious and thorough attitude. I apologize once again.”

Byeon Woo Seok also addresses criticism

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Byeon Woo Seok later shared a handwritten apology through Instagram. “Over the weekend, I was worried and concerned that my words might end up causing further harm. With a heavy heart, I am writing this to those who have felt discomfort and concern because of the drama,” he wrote.

The actor admitted he had not fully considered the historical implications connected to the series while filming. “In the process of filming and acting in this drama, I did not think enough about what the historical context and meaning contained in it were and how that might be received by the viewers. Through the words of the viewers, I have been led to reflect and look back on myself, and as an actor I have once again deeply taken to heart that I need to approach my work with greater responsibility—considering not only the acting but also the message and context carried by the production. I sincerely apologize.”

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He added, “I would also like to thank once again everyone who has cared for “Perfect Crown” and Grand Prince Ian and offered advice. Going forward, I will become an actor who takes on projects with an even more cautious and thoughtful attitude. I apologise.”

IU breaks down during fan screening

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Amid the controversy, IU also became emotional during a fan screening event held on her birthday at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Seoul. The actor reportedly rented out an entire theatre to spend time with fans while promoting the drama’s final episodes. Though videos from the event were later deleted, attendees shared clips of IU tearfully addressing the criticism surrounding both her acting and the show.

“There will be more days for us to meet this year. I hope I can see everyone who came today again on another good day. I think it’s because I’m currently preparing an album and my drama is nearing its end, but lately I’ve been thinking even more that I need to do better and carry myself with greater responsibility,” she told fans.

Addressing the backlash directly, IU added, “I should do at least a little better for all of you, and if I disappointed you or showed an inadequate side of myself, that’s entirely my fault.”

Even as fans comforted her from the audience, IU continued reflecting emotionally. “No, it is true. I will genuinely take responsibility and continue to improve. I want to become someone my fans can be proud of.”

She further shared, “I’ve had a lot on my mind recently. If I had simply done better, things would have been different. Since I’m someone who receives so much love from all of you, I’ll work even harder. I’ll become an IU who shows a better side of herself with greater responsibility, and I won’t waste a single moment.”

IU ended the event in tears, saying, “Even though I still lack in many ways, thank you so much for loving and supporting me. I believe everything you say to me has a reason, and they’re all things I need to accept. If there are areas where I’m lacking, please continue to tell me, scold me, and push me. I’ll listen to those words carefully and work hard to become a better person.”

Before leaving the stage, she added, “I should have said this earlier, but I love you all. I want to show you a better side of myself, but I’m sorry that I keep falling short. Still, thank you for continuing to give me chances and looking at me with affection. I will truly work even harder and do better.”

Perfect Crown becomes a major streaming hit

Despite the growing controversy surrounding the drama, Perfect Crown has continued to see massive success both in South Korea and internationally. According to Nielsen Korea, the finale episode earned an average nationwide rating of 13.8 percent, making it the highest-rated program broadcast on May 16.

The romantic drama has also performed strongly on streaming platforms, reportedly crossing 43 million viewing hours globally across Disney+ and Hulu. Viewership steadily increased throughout the series run, with Episode 8 recording a 43 percent jump in views compared to the premiere week. Disney further described the series as its most globally traveled Korean premiere on Disney+ to date based on the first 28 days of streaming performance.

The drama features IU as Seong Hui Ju and Byeon Woo Seok as Grand Prince I-an, alongside Steve Noh, Gong Seung Yeon, Yu Su Bin and Lee Yeon. The series is directed by Park Joon Hwa and written by Yoo Ji Won.

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