Pia Bajpiee: Whether a series is set in rural or urban areas, people are shown throwing abuses, having sex or drinking

Actor Pia Bajpiee has decided not to do web shows just to be in the spotlight, and she is content to sit at home and wait for the right opportunity to come her way. An overdose of sex scenes, she says, is the reason behind this move.

“I want to do something which I won’t feel guilty or embarrassed about three to four years from now. When I pick a project, I think about how my family will react when they watch me on-screen. And because there isso much abusive language and vulgarity, abhi jo content hai web shows par, it is not possible,” she says.

The 28-year-old continues, “Unnecessary vulgarity in there with faltu ka expose. I can’t do [dry] humping and all for the sake of the camera. Mujhse nahi hoga, mere expression hi nahi aayenge. Whether the show is set in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh or in an urban setting, people are shown throwing abuses, having sex or drinking all the time.”

The Laal Rang (2016) and Mirza Juliet (2017) actor, who has also worked in Tamil and Telugu films, notes that she is not against doing “sexy photo shoots or exposing in films” because “we have a censor board” and they will “take care of it”. But on the web, “there is no one”.

Bajpiee says she is aware people will slam her for saying this, but she reasons, “I don’t care. If I don’t take a stand for myself, I wonder what all will they make us do.”

The actor further feels there are some web shows which have stayed true to the storytelling process, but are rare finds.

“That’s because so much content is coming out. Everyone is making some or the other web show. Khudh banate hain, khudh success party karte, samne wale ko pata bhi nahi chalta ke yeh kab aaya aur kab chala gaya. I don’t feel like doing such projects. Many people told me to do some web shows, nahi toh ghar par beth jaoge… But I love my house, and dont mind sitting at my place,” ends the actor, who is busy with her upcoming project, Lost.

