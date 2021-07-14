Pinch 2: Salman Khan reacts to home being called ‘aiyashi ka adda’, Ananya Panday finds ‘struggling didi’ nickname funny

Arbaaz Khan is back with the new season of his talk show, Pinch, on which celebrities read troll comments and clap back at them. A promo was shared online on Wednesday. Guests on this season include Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Farah Khan and others.

The video began with Arbaaz Khan reading a comment about Salman Khan: “Janta ka bhagwan mat bano (Don’t try to play God for the audience).” Salman replied, “Sahi baat hai, ek hi bhagwan hai, aur woh main nahi hoon (Absolutely. There is only one God and it is not me).”

Ananya Panday read out a comment which said that she should be renamed ‘fake Panday’, while Kiara Advani was told by a troll that one of her films was ‘bulls**t’ and she acted ‘like a sh*t’. Farah Khan, meanwhile, addressed the hot topic of nepotism. “Aap bolte ho nepotism and all that but dekhni toh aapko Shah Rukh Khan ke daughter ki photo hai. Ya Kareena ke bete ki photo (You complain about nepotism but you want to see only Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter’s photos or Kareena Kapoor’s son’s picture),” she said.

Salman then replied to a troll who made unkind comments about his home. “Inhone mere post ke andar aisa kya dekh liya, jo ki humara ghar hai, unko aiyashi ka adda kaise lag raha hai (What did they see in my post that my house looks like a den of vice to them)?” he asked.

Ananya, meanwhile, reacted to a nickname that she has been given. “Mujhe struggling didi kyun bulate ho (Why do you call me ‘struggling sister’?) It’s really funny,” she said. She was trolled after she said in an interview that she did not have it as easy as people think. She went on to say that her father Chunky Panday was never invited on Koffee With Karan.

Tiger Shroff, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar also featured in the promo.

In a statement, Arbaaz said that the second season of Pinch is ‘bigger and bolder’, “The love people have shown for season 1 was overwhelming. While the essence of the show remains the same, Season 2 shall witness different superstars with different points of view. It’s been such a wholesome experience in totality, delving into such interesting aspects of an actor's personal and professional life.” The show will premiere on July 21.