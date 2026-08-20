Prakash Raj stars in Bandish Bandits-inspired Jagamae Sangeetham, to explore Carnatic music; premiere date announced

Remember Bandish Bandits, the Prime Video series that brought together classical music, romance, family rivalry and the clash between tradition and modern sounds? The streaming platform is now returning to a similar musical space, this time with a story rooted in the world of Carnatic music. The streaming platform is set to launch its upcoming Telugu original series Jagamae Sangeetham which is set to the audiences into a family where music, legacy and long-standing conflicts are closely intertwined.

A story rooted in music and family

Prime Video announces Jagamae Sangeetham: Bandish Bandits-inspired Carnatic drama starring Prakash Raj.

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A poster was launched on August 20 where it was announced that the series will arrive on the platform on September 4. The first look teaser was unveiled during the Prime Video's slate announcement back in March 2026.

Led by Prakash Raj, Meka Srikanth, Madhubala, Akshay Lagusani and Sushmita Shetty, the series also stars an ensemble cast including Suman, Sijju Menon, Shafi, Jhansi, Raghu Babu Yerra, Rocket Raghava, Nagi Jabardasth, Mirchi Kiran, Keshav Deepak, Priyanka Nalkari, Manik Reddy, Prachi Thaker and Roopa Lakshmi in pivotal roles.

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{{^usCountry}} The official synopsis of the series reads, “Set against the rich world of Carnatic music, Jagamae Sangeetham follows Balu, heir to his grandfather Shastri's legendary musical legacy, as he grapples with the weight of tradition, fractured family ties, and long-buried secrets. When old rivalries resurface and threaten to unravel generations of heritage, Balu finds himself torn between preserving what his family built and discovering his own artistic voice.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official synopsis of the series reads, “Set against the rich world of Carnatic music, Jagamae Sangeetham follows Balu, heir to his grandfather Shastri's legendary musical legacy, as he grapples with the weight of tradition, fractured family ties, and long-buried secrets. When old rivalries resurface and threaten to unravel generations of heritage, Balu finds himself torn between preserving what his family built and discovering his own artistic voice.” {{/usCountry}}

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It further says, “Music lies at the heart of this story. Rooted in the Carnatic tradition to which Shastri has devoted his life, the series gradually expands its musical landscape as Balu discovers a world beyond the boundaries of tradition. Here, song becomes the family’s second language — expressing the devotion, resentment, longing and emotions they struggle to put into words.”

What the makers have to say

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Speaking about the series, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India, said, “Jagamae Sangeetham is a deeply moving story that celebrates the emotional power of music while exploring universal themes of family, legacy, and self-discovery,” said Nikhil. “At its heart, the series asks timeless questions about tradition, ambition, and the courage it takes to chart your own path. Under Palnati Surya Pratap's distinctive creative vision, supported by Sushmita Konidela's passionate production, and elevated by Vishal Chandrasekar's soul-stirring music, the series delivers an experience that is both culturally rooted and universally relatable.”

Producer Sushmita Konidela also spoke about the idea behind the show and the role of music in telling its story. She said, "From the outset, our vision for Jagamae Sangeetham was to tell a story where music is not merely part of the world but becomes the emotional language through which a family expresses what it cannot always put into words: love, conflict, longing, pride, hope, and ultimately healing,” said producer Sushmita. “While the series is deeply rooted in the world of Carnatic music, its themes of legacy, belonging, and finding your own voice are universal. Bringing together such an exceptional cast and creative team has been an incredibly fulfilling journey, and we invite audiences across India and the world to step into the world of Jagamae Sangeetham and experience it for themselves on Prime Video.”

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When and where to watch

Inspired by Bandish Bandits,the series is created and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and produced by Chiranjeevi's daughter Sushmita Konidela. Jagamae Sangeetham will premiere on Prime Video on September 4 in Telugu with English subtitles, along with Tamil dubs.

About Bandish Bandits

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Interestingly, the original series Bandish Bandits was also a musical romantic drama that followed Radhe, a young Hindustani classical singer from a traditional musical family, and Tamanna, a pop singer chasing her dream of becoming a successful artist. Their lives collide, bringing together two very different musical worlds — classical tradition and contemporary pop. As their relationship develops, the series also explores family expectations, rivalry, ambition and the struggle to balance tradition with modernity.

Bandish Bandits starred Ritwik Bhowmik as Radhe Rathod and Shreya Chaudhry as Tamanna Sharma in the lead roles. The ensemble also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Amit Mistry, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Rahul Kumar, Meghna Malik and Tridha Choudhury, among others.

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The first season premiered on Prime Video on August 4, 2020. The show was later renewed for a second season, which premiered on December 13, 2024.