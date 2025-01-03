Bandish Bandits' Shreya Chaudhry dedicates her weight loss journey to Hrithik Roshan; shares before-after pics

Hrithik Roshan's fitness journey and dedication to staying healthy have inspired millions, including Bandish Bandits star Shreya Chaudhry. The actor took to Instagram to share how the actor motivated her to care for herself and prioritise health. Bandish Bandits' Shreya Chaudhry dedicated her fitness journey to Hrithik Roshan.

Shreya shared pictures from her childhood where she posed with Hrithik and before and after photos to show her weight loss transformation.

‘I owe my fitness journey to Hrithik Roshan’

In the post, Shreya penned a long note talking about her transformation journey and how Hrithik impacted her life. “Story time 💌- I love every version of me. Every single one reflects what I was going through mentally. No regrets. No looking back. I have wisened up and toughened up too,” she wrote in the caption.

“I did want to be fit, though. Not for any other reason to begin with but just health. I was going through some stress, and I was constantly advised to be active and take care of my fitness and health,” the actor continued. She then explained how she read an article where her ‘forever crush’ Hrithik, talked about being fit and how he handled his ups and downs.

“I have been one of Hrithik’s biggest fans since I was a child, and that article changed my life. In hindsight, I think I owe my fitness journey to him. So, here it is…an appreciation post for my cinematic idol who inspired me to take care of myself to make my health a priority. You inspire millions, including me,” she added.

“Taking care of my health helped me pursue a passion that I always had…acting…so, here I’m…punching through the good days and the bad days and keeping my eyes on the prize…Thank you, everyone for the love and the motivation.❤️ Here’s to fitter 2025,” she ended the post.

The Bandish Bandits actor's followers showered her with compliments. One wrote, “Sooo proud of all aspects of u.” A comment read, “Wow!!! What an inspiration.” Another said, “The transformation from 2nd pic to now is inspirational.” A user wrote, “The second pic of yours gave me the reason to believe in myself and that hard work & dedication lead to a positive change.”

About Shreya Chaudhry

Shreya was recently seen in season 2 of Bandish Bandits. The first season of Bandish Bandits premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. It also stars Ritwik Bhowmik.