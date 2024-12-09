The Kumbh Mela, beyond rituals: The eternal flow of faith, transformation, and environmental stewardship

The icy touch of Ma Ganga’s waters at Haridwar washed over me, not just cleansing my body but lightening the weight on my soul. As the river’s currents carried away the dust of my city life, they seemed to murmur ancient tales that transcended time. I arrived in Haridwar as a curious traveller, but the journey transformed me into a seeker of deeper truths. The Kumbh Mela, beyond rituals(Photo: MahaKumbh Festival)

On the banks of the sacred river, a Sadhu shared the story of the Kumbh Mela’s origins. He spoke of the Samudra Manthan—the cosmic churning of the ocean by Gods and demons to retrieve the Amrit, the nectar of immortality. During this celestial struggle, a few drops of Amrit spilled onto four earthly sites: Haridwar, Prayagraj, Ujjain, and Nashik. These drops turned these places into sacred realms where the Kumbh Mela is held every 12 years, aligning with divine planetary movements.

Listening to him, I felt a connection not just to mythology but to a timeless cosmic rhythm. Standing by the Ganga, I sensed the flow of history and spirituality, an unbroken thread linking humanity to the heavens.

Inspired by Haridwar, I travelled to Ujjain, where the Shipra River sparkled at dawn, reflecting the prayers of thousands of pilgrims. As I stood among the faithful, I felt a shared yearning—a collective hope for liberation, for peace, and for blessings.

The Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling Temple in Ujjain, with its centuries-old resonance, seemed to radiate spiritual energy. Here, rituals were more than ceremonies; they were living expressions of devotion, culture, and community.

While listening to a Sadhu engaged in a spiritual discussion with his disciples, I was struck by his profound words about the Kumbh Mela. He emphasized that the festival was far more than prayers and rituals. The Naga Sadhus, with their ash-covered bodies and unwavering renunciation, symbolized resilience and a steadfast devotion to spiritual traditions. Their presence conveyed a powerful lesson about the delicate balance between detachment and responsibility—transcending worldly attachments while remaining committed to caring for the world. Everywhere I went, the significance of the Kumbh Mela and its deep roots in Hindu mythology seemed to echo, leaving me awestruck by its timeless importance.

This morning, as the rising sun gilded the Shipra’s surface, I met Shri Anup Rawat, a man with an unassuming yet powerful presence. Formerly a professor, he had embraced a life dedicated to environmental stewardship at the Kumbh Mela.

“Rivers are not just water; they are life,” he said as he gathered discarded offerings from the riverbank. “When we pollute them, we sever our connection with the divine.”

His words hit home. Spirituality, I realized, was not confined to rituals or temples—it was a call to action. Inspired, I joined his efforts, picking up litter and speaking with pilgrims about the need to protect these sacred waters. Each act felt like a prayer, a small yet meaningful contribution to preserving the rivers' sanctity.

Back in Delhi, I shared my experiences with my mentor, Shri Gopal Ji Arya. He listened intently, his wisdom deepening my understanding of the challenges we face.

“Faith without responsibility is incomplete,” he said. “The rivers that nourish our spirituality are in peril. If we do not act now, they will become memories rather than lifelines.”

As he spoke, his words painted a vivid picture of the environmental challenges posed by massive gatherings like the Kumbh Mela. In 2019 alone, Prayagraj witnessed over 25 crore pilgrims converging on its sacred grounds. The sheer magnitude of such numbers was staggering, and the strain it placed on natural resources and ecosystems was undeniable. Yet, amidst this daunting reality, his voice carried a profound sense of hope.

He outlined a series of transformative initiatives: banning single-use plastics to curtail the overwhelming waste, tree-planting drives that not only distribute saplings as blessings but also create “Oxygen Hubs” to rejuvenate the Earth, and water conservation campaigns that educate pilgrims about the sacredness of this life-giving element. Advanced waste management systems worked tirelessly to minimize pollution and recycle resources.

What moved me most was not just the practicality of his vision but the compassion and gentleness with which he shared it. In a world where such issues are often overlooked in the bustle of devotion, he reminded me of the quiet yet powerful responsibility we all bear. His vision transcended the realm of rituals, elevating faith to a practice of care—for our planet, for our future, and for each other. I was deeply inspired, not only by the depth of his ideas but by the sincerity that illuminated every word he spoke.

Shri Arya’s vision extended beyond rituals to a holistic approach. His dream of “Oxygen Hubs” around pilgrimage sites—green sanctuaries that nourish the environment and the spirit—sparked a renewed sense of purpose in me.

As the pilgrimage ended, I sat by the water body near home, reflecting deeply. The rivers—Ganga, Shipra, and Godavari—were no longer just streams; they had transformed into profound symbols of spirituality, life, and the delicate harmony of nature, inspiring me to cherish and protect them always.

The Kumbh Mela was not just a religious gathering; it was a journey into my own consciousness. It taught me that spirituality is as much about nurturing the Earth as it is about seeking the divine.

I pledged to make meaningful changes: planting trees, reducing waste, and advocating for eco-conscious practices. These actions, though small, felt like offerings of gratitude to the rivers that had given me so much.

In 2017, UNESCO recognized the Kumbh Mela as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This honour celebrates its role as a cultural and spiritual phenomenon that transcends history and unites people in shared purpose.

As I envisioned the rivers flowing, they seemed to carry not only the prayers of millions but also timeless stories of hope and resilience. Their eternal journey whispered a message of renewal—a future where faith and environmental consciousness walk side by side. Gratitude filled my heart as I reflected on the Kumbh Mela's deeper meaning. It had taught me more than faith; it revealed the profound beauty of unity, the pressing need for responsibility, and the promise of a harmonious balance between humanity and nature. The sacred rivers became symbols of life, urging us to protect and cherish them.

The author’s views are personal.

Written by Dr. Tanu Jain, civil servant and spiritual speaker