Hrithik Roshan’s intense workout video leaves internet stumped: 'Can’t believe this man will turn 51 soon'

The words workout and Hrithik Roshan go together like wine and cheese. The 50-year-old actor is popularly known as the Greek god for a reason, and he always works hard to maintain this look. And for 2025, nothing is stopping him from keeping the momentum going. In a new video that shared a glimpse of his intense workout routine, Hrithik revealed his mantra for 2025 and his favourite part of the day. Hrithik Roshan shared his mantra for 2025 in a new workout video.

What are Hrithik Roshan's plans for 2025?

Hrithik shared his latest workout video on Instagram, and in the caption, the actor revealed his mantra for 2025. “Mantra for 2025: Keep the Fight Going. #HRX,” he captioned the post. The video begins with the actor answering the question - What's your favourite part of the day? He says, “It's when I am in the gym.”

As multiple shots of the actor sweating it out play, he talks about driving himself to work hard using pain. “Sometimes, you're driven by pleasure. Sometimes, you're driven by pain. A lot of the time, that works. But when pleasure stops working, you have to start using pain. That's what I am going through now. Pain for the brain,” Hrithik says.

In the clip, he shows off his ripped muscles and washboard abs. He also does several strength-building exercises, cardio, and resistance training, including inclined walks, push-ups, pull-ups, shoulder press, dumbbell press, bicep curls, butterfly chest exercises, cable cross, and more.

How did the internet react?

The internet couldn't stop swooning at the actor's intense workout clip and flooded the comments with praise. A user commented, “Can't believe this man is turning 51 in few days.” Actor Karan Tacker wrote, “Pain for the brain! Gotta love that 🔥.” A fan commented, “Hrithik is the most handsome man alive.” A comment read, “The only motivation we needed.” Another read, “The beast aura he drops on our feed 🔥.”