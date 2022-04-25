Pratik Gandhi claims he was manhandled by police during 'VIP movement' in Mumbai: ‘Sirf kaam pe jaa raha tha’

Pratik Gandhi, of Scam 1992 fame, has shared his experience of being manhandled by the police amid security arrangements made for ‘VIP movement’ in Mumbai. The actor was on his way to work and expressed his anguish on Twitter. He claimed he felt humiliated after the Western Express Highway was jammed and he started walking to reach his shoot location. Also read: Pratik Gandhi on how casteism affects every sphere of life: ‘It’s one of the biggest demons we are fighting’

He took to Twitter late Sunday evening to share his plight. He wrote, “Mumbai WEH is jammed coz of “VIP” movement, I started walking on the roads to reach the shoot location and Police caught me by shoulder and almost pushed me in some random marble warehouse to wait till without any discussion. #humiliated.”

Several of his followers reacted to his tweet in agreement while many also asked him to understand the situation. As one of his followers wrote, “Har Baar ‘Risk Hain Toh Ishq Hain', nahin hota Mota Bhai (Taking a risk every time is not good).” Pratik replied to him, “Bhai Koi risk nahi sirf kaam pe jaa raha tha (Brother, there was no risk, I was simply going to work).”

A follower even shared Mumbai Police's traffic advisory that was shared on Saturday. It read, “Due to VIP movement Traffic may be slow on Western Express Highway at Santacruz towards Dharavi, Matunga between 3-9 PM on dt 24-04-2022. Mumbaikars are requested to avoid using this route and use alternative routes. #MTPTrafficUpdate.”

Pratik drew accolades for his performance in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Currently, he has several projects in the pipeline, including Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan alongside Taapsee Pannu. He also has a Netflix project in his kitty. He will also be seen as Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule in Phule.

