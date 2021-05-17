Prince Harry and Oprah reunite after tell-all interview for new Apple series; watch The Me You Can't See trailer here

The first trailer for The Me You Can't See, a documentary series from Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, has been released. The series will debut on Apple TV+ on May 21.

The Me You Can't See is billed as an honest discussion about mental health and emotional well-being, and it features high-profile guests such as actor Glenn Close and singer-actor Lady Gaga. The series aims to transcend 'culture, age, gender, and socioeconomic status to destigmatise a highly misunderstood subject'.

“Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty,” said Oprah in a statement. “Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

“We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human,” said Prince Harry. “The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels—and is—very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

Also read: Prince Harry-Meghan Markle to Oprah: 'Diana went through this alone, but we have each other'

The trailer features clips from several interviews, in which the guests talk about their experiences with mental health. "The decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness," Harry says in the trailer. "In today's world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength."

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were featured as guests in a much-publicised interview hosted by Oprah earlier this year. Their statements about why they stepped away from their roles as members of the British royal family made headlines around the world.

The Me You Can't See is directed and executive produced by Emmy Award and Spirit Award nominee Dawn Porter, and Academy Award and four-time BAFTA Award-winning Asif Kapadia.