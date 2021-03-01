Prince Harry-Meghan Markle to Oprah: 'Diana went through this alone, but we have each other'

Prince Harry in a clip from an upcoming interview said that he cannot imagine what it must have been like for his mother to navigate intense media scrutiny alone, because at least he has his wife, Meghan Markle, by his side.

Harry and Meghan, who last year announced that they would take a step back from their duties as members of the British royal family, will make a joint appearance on Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, where they will be in conversation with television personality Oprah Winfrey.

“My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry said in one clip, alluding to his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash after separating from his father, Prince Charles. “I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side,” Harry continued, grasping Meghan's hand. “Because I can’t imagine what it must have been like for her [Diana], going through this process by herself all those years ago. It’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.”

Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020, unhappy at media scrutiny and the strictures of their roles. They cited what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward Meghan, who is African-American.

Harry addressed the issue in a recent appearance on James Corden's show, when he defended Netflix's The Crown. "Of course, it’s not strictly accurate,” Harry said. “It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle [looks like], what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else ― what can come from that.”

“I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself,” he added. “Because it’s the difference between ‘That is obviously fiction, take it how you will,’ but this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”

Harry and Meghan have shifted base to California, and have struck deals with Netflix and Spotify. The Crown swept the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, with Emma Corrin also winning a trophy for playing Diana on the show.

