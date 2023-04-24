Prince Harry will sit ‘10 rows back’ from royal family at King Charles III’s coronation: Report

Prince Harry will be seated 10 rows behind the royal family and will make a quick exit at the May 6 coronation of his father King Charles III amid the ongoing feud between the royals. As per former royal butler Paul Burrell, it was unlikely that Harry, who lives in the US with wife Meghan Markle and their two children, would reconcile with his father and brother William during his upcoming UK trip. Paul said Harry may not even get time to chat with either Charles or William. Also read: Prince Harry will be snubbed at King Charles III's coronation, claims royal expert

Former royal butler Paul Burrell, who served William and Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, said that that Prince Harry is going to King Charles III’s coronation just to 'show face'. He added there is 'no chance' of a reconciliation following the fallout from his memoir Spare earlier this year, and from the Netflix series Harry and Meghan (2022), where he criticised various members of the royal family.

Paul Burrell told The Sun that Harry will be sitting '10 rows back' from the rest of the royals at the coronation and is expected to make a sharp exit. He said, "It is not a surprise, he (Harry) is coming to show face. He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there. His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life. But Harry is not going to hang around."

The coronation festivities are expected to extend over a three-day period, but Harry will reportedly only attend the actual crowning ceremony. It is rumoured that Harry could fly in and out of the UK in less than 24 hours, although that has not been confirmed. Paul Burrell further said about Harry's UK visit, "He doesn't want to spend much time around them. There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I'm afraid - I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors."

The event will be the first time Harry will see his father and brother since the January release of his memoir Spare. He will be attending the coronation solo. His wife Meghan Markle will stay in the US with the couple’s two children, Archie and Lilibet, in order to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday on the same day, May 6.

