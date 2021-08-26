Priyanka Chopra is ready to pack a punch in new pics from Citadel sets. see here

New pictures from the sets of Citadel featuring Priyanka Chopra have surfaced online. The actor is currently filming the series with Richard Madden and Pedro Leandro.

In pictures shared by several fan accounts, Priyanka is dressed in a black and khaki outfit with her hair tied into a braid. A gun harness is wrapped around her torso, hinting at an action scene in the making. Another picture featured Leandro pointing a gun at her.

The scene also featured the two anti-heroes capturing Priyanka. In between the intense shoot, Priyanka was photographed sipping on water and chatting with her fellow cast members.

Priyanka has been shooting for the series since earlier this year. She has been stationed in London for months now. Earlier this summer, pictures of Priyanka and Richard surfaced online. The duo was swinging off a harness. She was also seen riding a multi-terrain vehicle.

Citadel, set to stream on Amazon Prime Video, marks Priyanka's debut on a digital streaming platform. The international show is backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo and executive producers.

Speaking about Priyanka on the series, Joe told Indianexpress.com earlier this year, "She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”

Besides Citadel, Priyanka has a number of projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in The Matrix 4, titled The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves in the lead. She also has Text For You with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling, a wedding-themed reality show, and a biopic of Ma Anand Sheela in the making. Earlier this month, she also announced her big Bollywood comeback, Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.