Purru: It’s most important that audience watch your work!

‘Band Baja Baraat’ and ‘Bhoomi’ actor Purru feels that to make your identity one needs to have self-belief, dedication and lots of patience.

“Trust me it’s very easy to say but to wait for right role and saying no to projects when you have nothing else it’s a tough situation. And then, when you get your kind of project its most important that it works, and people watch it! That’s when destiny comes into play,” said the actor.

Purru was recently seen playing a fiery cop in OTT series ‘Love J Action’ that was extensively shot in Lucknow.

“Since I started my career with ‘Band Baja Baraat’ I had a similar boy-next-door image that was quite hard to break. I have played different roles from positive to negative but unfortunately my experimental roles have not worked much,” he said.

He played negative in Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film ‘Bhoomi’ but the film failed. “I believe a lot in destiny, so I always try that my next work is better than pervious. Ads have kept me floating and then my mother (Vibha Chibber) is also an actor so I could afford take calculated risks. I believe that your work should be such that people remember you even after you leave the world.”

Purru is elated with the feedback he is getting. “Now, the kind of response I’m getting for my series I feel the wait was worth it and the universe is helping me because my thought process is pure!

He has all praise for director Saurabh Tewari to have faith in him. “I was shooting after a long time (2017) and the character of SP Abhay Anand was something I have never done in my lifetime. All my roles that I have played so far have been bang opposite to this one. Only Saurabh sir thought that I can pull it off. I have never imagined doing something like this! And now I hope that people will see me in a different light,” Purru said on a positive note.