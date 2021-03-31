Rahul Dev: Things are more competitive in Bollywood now than before

Having been in the film industry for over two decades now, Rahul Dev has seen it evolve and revamp. He says while a lot has changed, mostly, it is for the better.

“It is more competitive now but in a good way, not in an aggressive way. It is not that somebody is trying to outdo each other. People are actually getting inspired from each other genuinely. Trying to up their own level,” he says.

And the OTT space, says Dev, has contributed a lot to this change in the entertainment industry.

“The scope of roles is more now. Even when I played a doctor in my web series LSD - Love, Scandal And Doctors, it is not the caricature doctor role that I played. Like the ones we have been so used to seeing in cinema- a doctor enters the house with stethoscope around their neck,” shares the actor.

The 52-year-old has been quite open to the digital medium having done multiple projects including The Test Case, Who’s Your Daddy, Poison 2. His films Operation Parindey and Torbaaz also released digitally, last year.

But does he also feel that it is now that his acting potential has been fully tapped thanks to the digital platforms?

“It will be unfair to all the directors I have worked with so far if I say that. I think I was fine in Asoka (2001), Telugu film Simhadri (2008) and some others. Yes, they have been all commercial films. Now I like this kind of creative stuff that is offered to me on web because I have only done commercial stuff. I am enjoying this space a lot. Everyone can be to be wherever they want to be but you cannot say that the this is greener than that,” he concludes.