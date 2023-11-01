Rainbow Rishta trailer: Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan's new docu-series celebrates 6 queer love stories. Watch

The trailer for the upcoming docu-series Rainbow Rishta was unveiled on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Prime Video shared the over two-minute-long video, which showed six inspiring and heartwarming queer love stories. (Also Read | P.I. Meena trailer: Tanya Maniktala leads the investigation in thrilling drama set in Kolkata. Watch) Stills from Rainbow Rishta trailer.

Rainbow Rishta trailer

The caption read, "To loving out loud because at the end of the day it's all that matters!" The unscripted series features stories from different parts of the country through the real-life experiences of eight people.

The trailer showed the love lives of Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Aneez Saikia, Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta, Suresh Ramdas, and Sadam Hanjabam. In the video, all of them talked about love, fear, and how society views queer people. The trailer also gave a glimpse of the struggle of queer people.

Fans react to Rainbow Rishta trailer

Sharing the video on their Instagram, Aneez Saikia wrote, “To loving and living!” Reacting to the video, a fan said, "This is truly wholesome. I can't wait to see it." "So excited for this one," an Instagram user commented.

A person wrote, "Woohoooooo," followed by multiple red heart emoticons. A comment read, "So much love, may it overcome all the hate spewed in the name of faith on this platform."

Another fan said, "Let's go! Haters are also welcome to watch and enjoy with friends and families." "Feeling all the feels," read another comment. A social media user said, "This is so lovely!! Can't wait to watch this!!"

More about Rainbow Rishta

The six-part docuseries is directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, along with story directors Hridaye A Nagpal, and Shubhra Chatterji. The series will give the world a unique, candid, and unflinchingly honest window into the lives of members of the LGBTQIA community. The docu-series is all set to stream from November 7.

Rainbow Rishta marks Prime Video's second collaboration with VICE Studios Production following the success of Cinema Marte Dum Tak, a modern cult classic based on pulp-cinema of the 1990s. The series will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

