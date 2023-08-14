Rajkummar Rao jokes he used to do ‘a good job of stealing cable connection' in his younger days

Rajkummar Rao attended a fan special event in Delhi Sunday evening and recalled his childhood days when he would often turn into a problem solver for many household chores. Jokingly, he also said that he has not only fixed a few nuts and bolts around his house, but even stole cable in those days. He was speaking at a special screening of his upcoming web series Guns & Gulaabs. (Also read| Guns & Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao populate Raj & DK's world)

Stealing cable

Rajkummar Rao attended a special screening of Guns & Gulaab, held for fans in Delhi.(PTI)

Asked if he ever fixed punctured tires in his life, Rajkummar said he has never done that. “Haven't fixed punctures but we did have paanna (spanner) at our house. Each house has a self-made engineer who fixes everything around the house. I did that in our house. If there is a wire to be changed (I'd do it) or padosi ke ghar se cable churani hai (stealing cable from the neighbour's house) - we had that kind of cable those days. I did all of that very well.” His character in Guns & Gulaabs is called Tipu Paana (as he plays a man who kills people with a spanner).

Rajkummar completed his college at Delhi University and studied arts before he moved to Pune to study at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). He also said at the event that every family has a self-made engineer and he was one for his family.

Fan special premiere

The special screening was organised by Netflix and Act Fibernet (the company that conducted invited fans for the screening). The first two episodes of Guns & Gulaabs were screened at the event. The show is set in the 1990s and follows the story of lovestruck mechanic Tipu (Rajkummar), a reluctant heir to a ruling gang Chhota Ganchi (Adarsh Gourav), honest officer Arjun Verma (Dulquer Salmaan), and killer 4-cut Atmaram (Gulshan Devaiah).

Rajkummar on Raj & DK

Before the screening of the show, Rajkummar also talked about the creators Raj and DK. “Whenever Raj and DK write something, it has to be atrangi (extraordinary). They wrote a movie about Zombies (Go Goa Gone) and look at how the zombies got killed in the end. Throw cocaine at them and they'll die. So bizarre! In Stree, there is this ghost who takes away naked men. She could have simply taken them with their clothes on, but no. She will leave the clothes and take them away naked."

"Now this (Guns & Gulaabs) one. There is this normal guy who kills people with a paana (spanner). I love the whole world they have created and I have been their big fan, they are great friends. They are always ahead of what we can even think of so it is always fun to work with them,” he added.

Murder weapons

At the event, Rajkumar was also asked if he ever thought that a spanner could be used a murder weapon. The actor then reminded the anchor that no such thing should ever happen in real life. "Never thought about it. Nothing like that should happen in real life., actually. It looks fun and good when we watch it in a series.

