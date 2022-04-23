Ram Kapoor gives shout out to 'darling' Sakshi Tanwar for Mai, shares pic from airport: 'I know you're going to rock it'

Actor Ram Kapoor gave a shout out to his Bade Acche Lagte Hain co-star, actor Sakshi Tanwar for her series Mai. Taking to Instagram, Ram shared a photo in which he pointed at a screen featuring Sakshi in Mai. Clicked inside an airport, the selfie showed Ram smiling as he posed for the lens. (Also Read | Mai: Sakshi Tanwar, Atul Mongia talk about why pineapple pastry scene was the best, cliffhanger ending and more)

Sharing the picture, Ram captioned the post, "Sakshi!!! Looking awesome !!! All the best my darling … I know you're going to ROCK IT!!" Ram's wife, actor Gautami Kapoor commented, "Love you Saakshi !!" Asha Negi wrote, "Favvvvv (red heart emojis)." Wamiqa Gabbi said, "Yay!!!!"

Fans also dropped comments on Ram's post. A person said, "This is unbelievable, you posted something related to her after SUCH A LONG TIME." Another fan wrote, "Friendship Goals." "We want a Reunion PLEASE," said another fan. "This is sweetest....you both are friendship goals....miss seeing u both together...come back soon," said another person.

Last year, Ram shared a post with Sakshi Tanwar on Instagram. He dropped several pictures of the duo posing for the camera, goofing around and enjoying a meal. He had captioned the post, "Tanwarrrrr….. missing you yaaaaaar !!!!!"

In Mai, Sakshi essays the role of a middle-class mother who witnesses the death of her daughter by a speeding truck. The tragedy propelled the mourning mother to uncover the truth about the death of her daughter.

Produced by Karnesh Ssharma of Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Anshai Lal and Atul Mongia, the project also stars Seema Pahwa, Vivek Mushran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anant Vidhaat, Raima Sen, Ankur Ratan, Prashant Narayan, and Vaibhav Raj Gupta. Mai released on Netflix on April 15.

Recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sakshi spoke about her character Sheel. “You know there were times I would do a scene in a particular way where my primary emotion would be grief. But Sheel is also scheming and planning at the same time. That layering was very interesting. But it was also very difficult to keep balancing the plotting and planning quotient with actual feeling. That was a constant exercise for me because in every scene she's thinking one thing and doing something else. She’s scared and confused but she’s also sure about what she’s doing. There were so many things to incorporate and I was constantly on my toes to try and get that combination right," she said.

