‘He has lost his mind’: Ram Kapoor's ‘infidelity is not a deal breaker in marriage’ remark in Lock Upp irks internet

Television actor Ram Kapoor has found himself at the centre of yet another debate on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. After drawing criticism for his remarks on his past gang rape comment and disrupting a task over not getting water, the actor is now facing backlash for his views on infidelity in marriage. During a candid conversation inside the house, Ram argued that cheating does not necessarily have to be a deal breaker if a couple genuinely loves each other, a statement that quickly divided viewers online.

Ram Kapoor says cheating in marriage is not a deal breaker

Ram Kapoor says cheating in marriage is not a dealbreaker.

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The discussion began when fellow contestant Shreya Kalra asked Ram whether he would look for another relationship if he discovered that his partner had cheated on him. Responding to the question, Ram said, "No, you find the connection again. I'll tell you something. If you really love your partner, nothing is a deal breaker. Marriage is hard, and it's a journey. You have to work at your marriage every day."

The actor further explained, "Sometimes during 20-25 years of marriage, what happens is you have highs and lows, good periods and bad periods. Bad phase mein agar galti se kisi ek se kuch hojaaye, agar aap unke bagair nahi jee sakte aur aapne bacchon ke bagair nahi jee sakte (If, during a bad phase, one of you ends up making a mistake, and you realise you can't live without your partner or your children), then time heals everything, and nothing is a dealbreaker. Sometimes it happens by mistake."

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{{^usCountry}} However, his remarks did not go unchallenged. Actor Akanksha Chamola, who was also part of the conversation, immediately disagreed with Ram's perspective. She argued that physical intimacy can never happen "by mistake" because it involves a series of conscious decisions and is always a matter of choice rather than an accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, his remarks did not go unchallenged. Actor Akanksha Chamola, who was also part of the conversation, immediately disagreed with Ram's perspective. She argued that physical intimacy can never happen "by mistake" because it involves a series of conscious decisions and is always a matter of choice rather than an accident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The clip soon surfaced on social media, where viewers expressed sharply divided opinions, many criticised Ram's stance. One social media user wrote, "I appreciate these unscripted shows; it shows how problematic the folks we admire are." Another commented, "Ram Kapoor really lost his mind." A third wrote, "Ram Kapoor has lost his sanity I guess." Another user added, "People like Ram Kapoor are a classic example of narcissistic personalities who feel cheating is fine… If family is so important, then why would you cheat in the first place?" Lock Upp update {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip soon surfaced on social media, where viewers expressed sharply divided opinions, many criticised Ram's stance. One social media user wrote, "I appreciate these unscripted shows; it shows how problematic the folks we admire are." Another commented, "Ram Kapoor really lost his mind." A third wrote, "Ram Kapoor has lost his sanity I guess." Another user added, "People like Ram Kapoor are a classic example of narcissistic personalities who feel cheating is fine… If family is so important, then why would you cheat in the first place?" Lock Upp update {{/usCountry}}

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The competition has intensified as contestants continue to battle to secure their place in the game. So far this week, Sunita Ahuja, Harshad Chopda and Akanksha Chamola have successfully escaped elimination, while the remaining inmates are still fighting to secure their safety. The upcoming episode will feature Farah Khan reviewing the contestants' performances and offering feedback on their gameplay before announcing a few more safe contestants.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa features 15 celebrity contestants, including actors, influencers and reality television personalities. New episodes stream on Netflix every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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