Ram Kapoor on Shilpa Shinde's false sexual harassement case: ‘If she files a case now, nobody will believe her'

The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 saw the jail split into two groups — Shreya Kalra, Madhuri Jain and Shilpa Shinde on one side, and the rest of the contestants on the other. The growing tension in the house also led to a heated showdown between TV veteran Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde, with Ram taking a dig at Shilpa by bringing up the false sexual harassment case she had filed against a producer.

What happened on Lock Upp?

Ram Kapoor targets Shilpa Shinde on Lock Upp 2.

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Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Choudhary's fight over food continued in the latest episode of Lock Upp 2. Akanksha had already gotten into an argument with Shilpa in the previous episode, which strained their relationship inside the jail.

In the latest episode, Akanksha tried to flaunt her 'Fan Favourite Contestant of the Week' win in front of Shilpa and deliberately blocked her path. This prompted Shilpa to move Akanksha aside using her hands. The gesture triggered Akanksha, who immediately warned Shilpa not to touch her.

Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha's close friend, also jumped into the argument. He made a sarcastic remark aimed at Shilpa, saying, "Mam please case maat file karna. Mujh case se bahut dar lagta hai (Mam pldease dont file a false case against him)."

What did Ram Kapoor say to Shilpa?

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{{^usCountry}} Yogesh's comment prompted Ram Kapoor to take a jibe at Shilpa. He said, "Now, if she files a case nobody is going to listen to her. One bitten, twice shy. It is like the crying wolf story. That is the fact that she has to deal with for the rest of her life." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yogesh's comment prompted Ram Kapoor to take a jibe at Shilpa. He said, "Now, if she files a case nobody is going to listen to her. One bitten, twice shy. It is like the crying wolf story. That is the fact that she has to deal with for the rest of her life." {{/usCountry}}

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Yogesh then continued targeting Shilpa and said, "Have some shame. We respect Ram Kapoor and Sunita Ahuja so much, look how we are talking to you. Respect is earned, not demanded."

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Hina Khan questions Shilpa

Recently, on a podcast with Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan spoke about Shilpa's case and said, “She said everything in Bigg Boss, that she had to face the wrong scenario, that the makers made her life hell… Did she say even once that in return she filed a sexual assault case against the producer? Because she knew that if she says this she will never win!”

Rubina replied, “Some people call themselves perfect! Achcha pati, achcha patni (Good husband, good wife).”

About Shilpa Shinde's case

Shilpa Shinde recently confessed that she had filed a false sexual harassment case against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli. On the show, several contestants passed judgment on Shilpa's confession.

However, Shilpa defended herself and said, "I used Sam, daam dhand bhed. I didn't misuse the law, I used it. If you say I twisted the law to turn it in my favour, then you are the same people who light candles after a woman dies, saying she didn't fight for herself. He's good to me. 9 saal ke baad mujhe gidgidake vapas show main liya hai. Kyun liya? (He begged me to return after 9 years? Why did he do so?)"