Rana Naidu teaser: Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati create mayhem together in this desi Ray Donovan adaptation. Watch

It’s happening! Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubatti are sharing screen space for the first time. The teaser for their show – Rana Naidu – was unveiled on Saturday by Netflix. The show, an adaptation of Ray Donovan, sees the two stars play father-son in a story set in the criminal underbelly of Mumbai, full of thrills, action, and violence. Also read: Rana Daggubati hails SS Rajamouli for ‘One India One Cinema’ with RRR

The teaser opens with Rana’s voice asking someone if they need help. The other person then responds in Hindi, “I have heard a lot about your help. Whenever any celebrity is in trouble, you fix things for them. Fixer for the stars!” The teaser then introduces Rana as the titular fixer, beating a man to a pulp as his associate (Sushant Singh) tries to hold him back. A high-speed car chase follows before we see a bearded, ragged man in handcuffs being led out of a prison. Enter Venkatesh, who plays Rana’s estranged father.

An action-filled montage then shows the wild, criminal side of Mumbai that Rana navigates every day before Rana and Venkatesh face off and sparks fly as they are extremely hostile towards each other. Fans went crazy seeing the real life uncle and nephew face off. One wrote in comments, “Full on mass.” Another commented, “Most star-studded web series ever.”

According to the show’s official synopsis, “Set in Bombay, where glitz meets grime, Rana Naidu does the dirty work for the city’s top power players; making the problems of the city's celebrities, superstar athletes, and business moguls disappear. This taut drama unfolds when his father Venky is unexpectedly released from prison, setting off a chain of events that shakes the Naidu family to its core.”

On bringing together the real life nephew-uncle duo, Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati, the makers of Rana Naidu shared, “Adapted from the original Showtime series, Ray Donovan, Rana Naidu is a series that combines heart pounding action with heartfelt drama. Rana (Rana Daggubati), a celebrity fixer, and Naga (Venkatesh), his estranged father, come together onscreen for the first time and pack each episode with both chemistry and kinetic energy that will have you on the edge of your seats throughout.”

The teaser was unveiled at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, September 24 on Netflix India’s YouTube channel. The event saw announcement or teaser/trailer release of over 120 titles on the platform from around the world, including several Indian original films and shows as well.

