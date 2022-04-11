Rana Daggubati hails SS Rajamouli for accomplishing ‘One India One Cinema’ dream with RRR

Actor Rana Daggubati has hailed filmmaker SS Rajamouli for accomplishing ‘One India One Cinema’ dream once again with his latest release RRR, which has breached into ₹1000 crore club and continues to run to packed houses. Sharing the poster, which was released to celebrate the ₹1000 crore gross worldwide collection of RRR, Rana said that he salutes the work of Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the movie.

RRR is the second Indian film after Baahubali 2 to breach the ₹1000 crore club. RRR achieved this feat in just 15 days at the box-office. “ONE INDIA ONE CINEMA” was a wishful dream till one man came along and said this is what it looks like! Capitan you’ve done it again. @SSRajamouli and team #RRR. I salute you (sic),” Rana wrote.

“ONE INDIA ONE CINEMA” was a wishful dream till one man came along and said this is what it looks like!! Capitan you’ve done it again!!🔥🔥🔥🔥 @ssrajamouli and team #RRR. I salute you!! @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/JGR1zOsDLP — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 10, 2022

Several fans echoed the same thoughts. One fan wrote, “Rajamouli sir takes every cinema to another level of fire, craze, anxiety and many more. Obviously, he takes time but after the product we feel that was worth it! He is not less than a Hollywood director (sic).” One fan pointed out that it all started with Baahubali; “In 2015: When Telugu Film industry didn't Have A single 150cr Grosser, #SSRajamouli & #Prabhascame with #Baahubali which became Indian Industry hit with a gross of 650cr and you know the history created by Part2 . RRR is not even close to Baahubali series (sic).”

Last week, a grand bash was hosted by producer Jayantilal Gada as SS Rajamouli's RRR crossed Rs1000 crore worldwide. All from Aamir Khan, Huma Qureshi to Johnny Lever, Makrand Deshpande joined the celebrations. The film’s lead stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR along with SS Rajamouli were also present at the bash.

When a reporter asked Ram Charan about walking away with all the accolades, he said: “No ma'am, I don’t believe that at all. Not even for a second. We both have excelled beautifully and Tarak was fantastic. I don’t think I’ve enjoyed working in a film so much like RRR. What I take back from RRR is my journey with Bheem; my journey with Tarak. I shall never ever forget. Thank you Rajamouli for giving me that opportunity. I’ll love him (Tarak) to bits, and it’ll always remain the same.”

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON