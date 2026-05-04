Ranveer Allahbadia announces ‘detailed’ documentary on India's Got Latent row: ‘Want to bury this controversy, move on’

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside comedian Samay Raina. The appearance marked their first reunion since the India’s Got Latent controversy. Now, after the episode aired on Saturday, Ranveer has shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) vlog, announcing a documentary on the controversy.

Ranveer Allahbadia promises documentary on India's Got Latent controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia to release documentary on India's Got Latent next month.

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The video offered glimpses of Samay, Ranveer and Kapil Sharma meeting before the shoot and engaging in a light-hearted conversation. After the show wrapped, Ranveer was seen in his vanity van, reflecting on how it “felt good” to hear the cheers when he walked onto the stage. He said, “It felt good after a long one year of everything.” The vlog also showed Ranveer and Samay recreating their viral India’s Got Latent photo on the show.

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{{^usCountry}} Ranveer further revealed that appearing on Kapil’s show was an emotional moment for him, as his grandfather used to watch it regularly in his final days. He also spoke about dealing with trolling and negativity, sharing that he relies heavily on meditation and tries to remain detached—even from the highs of his career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranveer further revealed that appearing on Kapil’s show was an emotional moment for him, as his grandfather used to watch it regularly in his final days. He also spoke about dealing with trolling and negativity, sharing that he relies heavily on meditation and tries to remain detached—even from the highs of his career. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He then announced, “We are releasing a very detailed Latent documentary next month. Everything that happened during the controversy, day by day, has been recorded. But I want you to tell me in the comment section what perspective you want to see in that controversy. Send us your questions and help us build it because with that documentary, I want to bury this controversy and move on to the next phase of my life.” All about the India’s Got Latent controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then announced, “We are releasing a very detailed Latent documentary next month. Everything that happened during the controversy, day by day, has been recorded. But I want you to tell me in the comment section what perspective you want to see in that controversy. Send us your questions and help us build it because with that documentary, I want to bury this controversy and move on to the next phase of my life.” All about the India’s Got Latent controversy {{/usCountry}}

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In February 2025, Ranveer Allahbadia, along with content creator Apoorva Mukhija and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, appeared as panellists on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. Ranveer’s controversial remark about parents and sex sparked massive backlash on social media. Despite issuing a public apology, multiple FIRs were filed against him, Samay, Apoorva and Ashish.

Following the controversy, Samay was forced to take down all episodes of the show from YouTube, while Ranveer faced restrictions on releasing his podcasts. Apoorva also revealed that she had received death threats. The situation gradually eased in March after the Supreme Court allowed Ranveer to resume his podcasts. Apoorva later returned with a detailed storytime video, while Ashish released his series Ekaki on YouTube.

Nearly a year later, Samay made a strong comeback with his stand-up special I Am Still Alive, which went on to become one of the most-watched full-length comedy specials globally.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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