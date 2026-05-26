...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ranvir Shorey, Paramvir Singh Cheema's The Pyramid Scheme to stream on Prime Video, gets a release date

Paramvir Singh Cheema and Ranvir Shorey star in The Pyramid Scheme, created by TVF and set to stream on Prime Video.

May 26, 2026 01:38 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Prime Video on Monday announced the release date of the drama series The Pyramid Scheme, featuring Paramvir Singh Cheema and Ranvir Shorey, which will start streaming on the platform on June 5.

Paramvir Singh Cheema and Ranvir Shorey in the announcement poster of The Pyramid Scheme.

Produced by The Viral Fever and created by Shreyansh Pandey, the series is directed by Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey, and written by Akshendra Mishra. It revolves around ambition, greed, and the risky world of quick money, according to a press release.

The series is set against the backdrop of culturally rich Haridwar and follows Goldy (Cheema), a charming and enterprising young man chasing a better life, who somehow finds himself pulled into the flashy, weirdly convincing world of pyramid marketing. As he joins hands with the grounded and deeply sincere Manoj Srivastava (Shorey), what begins as aspirations for a better life soon spirals into something darker, driven by greed, ambition, and betrayal.

Wrapped in the hustle culture, The Pyramid Scheme reveals the high emotional and human cost of chasing success at any price.

It also features Shekhar Suman, Aanjjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry, and Ashish Raghava alongside Akhilendra Mishra, Smita Bansal, Vijay Kumar, Indresh Malik, Ravi Bhel, Sushant Singh, Sonal Jha, and Sadanand Patil in pivotal roles.

 
ranvir shorey streaming
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Ranvir Shorey, Paramvir Singh Cheema's The Pyramid Scheme to stream on Prime Video, gets a release date
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.