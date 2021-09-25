Raqesh Bapat on ex-wife Ridhi Dogra being ‘happy’ for him and Shamita Shetty: ‘I will be happiest if she finds love’

Raqesh Bapat found someone special inside the Bigg Boss OTT house - Shamita Shetty. ShaRa, as the two are called by fans, quickly became the talk of the town, thanks to their hugs, kisses and sweet displays of affection. When his ex-wife Ridhi Dogra was asked about their closeness, she said that she is happy if he is.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Raqesh said that he spoke with Ridhi before going on Bigg Boss OTT and after coming out. He called her up on Wednesday, to wish her on her birthday, as well. “All is good. She really liked my journey and said I really played well,” he said.

Talking about Ridhi approving of his bond with Shamita, Raqesh said, “She would be happy if I am with somebody and likewise, I will be happy if she finds somebody. Because at the end of it, we are two individuals, it’s water under the bridge now. We are two mature people and whatever decisions we have made so far were our own, we dealt with it maturely and we came out of it with flying colours.”

He added, “There is no bad blood at all, there is too much of respect still. And I will be happiest if she finds love in her life back and she is happy and the going is great for her. I will be elated if something like this happens. Like she is too, so yeah, it is all good.”

Raqesh formed a connection with Shamita on Bigg Boss OTT. On being asked about their relationship status at present, he said, “Status quo, actually. I wanted to know her better outside the house because when you are on a reality show, you are obviously not completely open. There is a personal life and public life to each one of us. I want to explore the personal life, I want to know her better because knowing her on a show is very different from knowing her personally in the outside world.”

“Before giving it any kind of name, this bond, we would like to know each other better. Let’s see, que sera sera. I don’t want to rush into anything and I am sure she also feels the same,” he added.

While ShaRa fans cannot get enough of Shamita and Raqesh, there are some who are sceptical of a relationship formed on a reality show. However, he insists that their bond is ‘pure’. “We cannot cheat our feelings, especially on a reality show like this, because you are tested all the time. Shamita and I were genuinely fond of each other. In a house like that, you are put in situations and you always need each other’s support. That was a genuine feeling, whatever was shown,” he said.

“I am a person who hugs and kisses, I am a very cuddly person. It was genuine from my side and her side also. It was a comfort zone, it wasn’t at all made up. I am sure a lot of people also feel that it was genuine. There is a small segment of the audience that feels that it was fake but it’s okay, it doesn’t matter, I know what was going on and it was pure,” he added.