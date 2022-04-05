Rashami Desai opens up about rumours of dating Umar Riaz: 'I'm not looking for love, I'm not desperate'

Rashami Desai has brushed off the rumours surrounding her and Umar Riaz's relationship. The actor said that she is aware of the reports about her dating Umar, but they are nothing more than very good friends. She also said that she is not looking for love in her life at the moment. Also Read| Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin groove to Oo Antava, fan says 'best thing on the internet’. Watch

Rashami Desai and Umar were seen together on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15. They often hang out together in a group of friends and make trending reels with each other, as seen on their Instagram handles. However, Rashami has clarified to her fans that there is nothing more between them than friendship.

Rashami, who is seen with Neha Bhasin in the latter's new song Parwah, was joined by the singer during a recent appearance on Siddharth Kannan's podcast. Neha said that she once advised Rashami that her partner should be someone who gets her, and the same should be the case with the man. Siddharth then asked Rashami if Umar hasn't got who she is as a person, to which she suggested that the actor might already have someone in his life.

She said, "I think Umar must be having somebody and he is very personal about his life. We respect that boundary, I think people love me with him and I understand that, I respect that. But we're just friends, and the kind of bond we have- we fight a lot. We have disagreements about everything. Even when four of us are sitting, you can ask Neha, that we fight among ourselves but we stay together. This is what we are, we are very good friends, a group of friends."

Rashami added, "As far the love life is concerned, I think I don't need it, or maybe I'm not looking for love, or I don't want it. I think I am very happy, have a good set of people around me. I don't want it, I am not desperate. Hona hoga hoga, nahi hona hoga, tel lene jaaye (if it happens, it happens. If it doesn't happen, I don't care)."

Rashami had recently rebuffed the rumours in a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram as well. When asked about her chemistry with Umar, she said, "No, we're just excellent friends who treat each other like family. I know you all like our link, and we adore you."

