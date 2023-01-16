Rasika Dugal: I never want to feel the pressure of churning out work speedily

Actor Rasika Dugal has not done a lot of OTT projects, lately. She just had one release last year, Delhi Crime - season 2. But she is not fretting about her absence from the screen and believes that “all good things take time”.

She tells us, “Accha kaam karne mein time lagta hai. I have never felt the pressure and never want to take on pressure of churning out work speedily. Good things take time to make and I respect that style of working. And, in my opinion, one release of a good show like Delhi Crime in a year is worth many.”

However, Dugal is excited about the projects that are lined up for release this year and there are as many as six of them coming out in 2023.

“I experimented with a variety of genres last year. Now, I am excited to see how all of it is received. There is a sports drama series, there is a supernatural thriller series, a dark comedy thriller and a dramedy and an improvised film. Among the ongoing work, there is Mirzapur season 3, which always receives so much love from the audience and I am sure we won’t disappoint them this season either,”

So, it’s already looking like a packed year with back-to-back releases, we ask. Dugal says that’s a question that she often asks her producers. “This part of the job is so not in my hands. I only hope that the work gets a decent release and an opportunity to access the audience it deserves. I don’t know about back to back releases but I hope each of them get released well,” says the actor, who turns 38 on January 17.

Ask how she plans to celebrate her birthday and the actor shares, “This birthday will be open to improvisation! No fixed plans yet. But a walk around different parts of Mumbai that I haven’t been to for a while is on the list. I might start with a walk through the Sassoon Dock, checking out an ongoing art festival!”

