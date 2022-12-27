Ravi Dubey: Abusing, going nude on OTT for the heck of it doesn’t make sense

Ravie Dubey, who is currently focussing on OTT, has a certain approach towards projects. It involves not doing something which just meant to grab eyeballs anyhow and that includes skin show or cuss words.

The Matsya Kaand actor is against both. Remind him that almost every other project has it, and he says, “I am not open to that, and that norm is an incorrect one absolutely. When OTT started off in India, the intention of a lot of makers was to do everything that they cannot do on TV or in films. That is a wrong intention. If it is not synergised with your script, then it is not sensible in any way.”

The 39-year-old, who has been a part of OTT shows such as Jamai 2.0, adds that it seems that bold elements are added only for sensationalism. “One can’t do it just for the sake of it. I absolutely am not okay with nudity. I am also not okay with abuses, unless it’s the character who is designed like that, or it is a part of the world which has been designed. Doing something just for the heck of it is a no-no. It does not make any sense to me at all,” explains Dubey, who is currently working on his next film, Farradday.

He asserts that he personally “stays away” from such projects. “If you get that vibe on the table, it’s better to just humbly stay out of it,” the actor ends.