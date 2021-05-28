Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Ray teaser: Netflix's new anthology series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan. Watch here
Ray teaser: Netflix's new anthology series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan. Watch here

Netflix has released the teaser for Ray, an anthology series based on the writings of Satyajit Ray and featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan and others.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao in a still from Ray.

Netflix on Friday debuted the teaser for its upcoming anthology series, Ray, based on the stories of the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The series is directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala, and is slated for release on Netflix on June 25.

Netflix describes Ray as 'four tales of love, lust, betrayal and truth tied together by the visionary writings of Satyajit Ray'. The cast includes Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor among others.

Episode one, titled Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, is about Musafir Ali, 'a popular ghazal singer with a secret past', and Baig, 'an wrestler-turned-sports journalist'. The two find themselves sharing a train journey and discover that they've met before. The episode is directed by Abhishek Chaubey and stars Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao.

Episode two, directed by Srijit Mukherji and titled Forget Me Not, is described as a 'quirky thriller' about Ipsit, a 'cutthroat corporate shark' who has a chance encounter with a woman named Rhea. The episode stars Ali Fazal and Shweta Basu Prasad.

Srijit also directs episode three, titled Bahrupiya, and starring Kay Kay Menon and Bidita Bag. It's about 'Indrashish Shaha, a timid man who longs to be a make-up artist is stuck at a job he hates, has a failing relationship and a burdened life'.

Episode four stars Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and is directed by Vasan Bala. It's about a typecast actor who aims to break his image as 'one-look Vik'. The episode is titled Spotlight.

Also read: Ajeeb Daastaans movie review: Neeraj Ghaywan saves Karan Johar's uneven Netflix film from disaster

Previously, Netflix has released anthologies such as Lust Stories, Ghost Stories, Pitta Kathalu and most recently Ajeeb Daastaans.

