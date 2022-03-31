Regina Cassandra: I was not missing in action, I was constantly working in south films

Her Hindi film debut was in 2019 film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa and Regina Cassandra is back in the Hindi scene with her recent web series Rocket Boys.

Talking about his huge gap between her two Hindi projects, the actor, who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films, says she wasn’t out of work.

“I wasn’t MIA. I may not have been doing Hindi projects but I was pretty mush busy with my Telugu and Tamil projects. It is not that I stayed away for any particular reason. I wasn’t getting any exciting work to do something here. I don’t just want to take up projects for the sake of it. I would like to make a difference with my work,” she tells us.

The actor says that was the reason why she took up Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa even though it was a very small role.

“I got a call from Shelly (Chopra Dhar, director). It was just a 10 minutes role but I felt the need to do it and be in the space and talk about certain things,” Cassandra adds about the film which was a LGBT love story and starred Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anil Kapoor.

But now post Rocket Boys for which she has received widespread acclaim, the 31-year-old says she is looking forward to do more work in the Hind space.

“I think it is happening already. Before this show people had to go back and see the films I did in south to know what I am capable of. People in Bollywood used to wonder if I had an accent when I spoke Hindi. Now I feel people are exposed to what I do. I think there is more for people to see and watch and decide,” she explains.