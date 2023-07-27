Reservation Dogs Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, plot & Where to watch

Reservation Dogs has been a big hit in recent years, receiving lots of awards and praise as one of the best shows around. Now, the much-awaited Reservation Dogs season 3 is coming back, and it's something to be excited about if you love top-notch TV. Before you dive into the new episodes with Elora, Bear, Willie Jack, and Cheese, we've got all the important details you need to know.

Reservation Dogs season 3 release Date

Reservation Dogs Season 3 is just around the corner – so, here’s everything we know so far, including the show’s release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

The highly anticipated Reservation Dogs season 3 hits Hulu in the US on Wednesday, August 2nd. You can start with the first two episodes available for streaming. And don't worry, every week, a fresh episode will be released, making your summer TV schedule even more exciting!

Reservation Dogs season 3 plot

The official synopsis for Reservation Dogs Season 3 reads: “The Rez Dogs find themselves stranded in Cali and have to figure out their way back home. After making it back to Okern, Elora considers the idea of college, Bear comes across a conspiracy theorist named Maximus, Willie Jack grows more invested in healing her community and Cheese, well, he still lives with his grandmother who’s not his grandmother.

“Meanwhile, the aunties, uncles and elders explore their pasts and try to heal old wounds. We learn more about tribal cop Big; cannabis-loving Brownie; physics-obsessed Bucky; the enigmatic Deer Lady; Bear’s mom Rita and her cousin Teenie; Willie Jack’s dad Leon; Daniel’s mom Hokti; medicine man Old Man Fixico; junkyard prophet Kenny Boy; gum-smacking Bev; and ride-less rap duo Mose and Mekko.

“Season 3 is full of road trips, bathroom wisdom, unexpected fathers, boarding schools, Bigfoot, rumors, revenge and healing.”

The show is funny and has friendly conversations, but it also teaches us about modern Indigenous life. It talks about important things like poverty, crime, cultural identity, and the challenges faced by Indigenous communities in America. It also touches on the feeling of sadness or grief.

And in Season 3, we can expect “some darkness”, according to Variety’s interview with Harjo. “I think people were expecting them to go to California at some point,” he said. “The way we were able to surprise people was to have it happen at the end of Season 2.”

Harjo went on to say: “We’re not going to dilly-dally in California for too long. We have business to attend to back home. It’s a similar approach to Season 3, which is, ‘How do I make this feel like you’re not predicting where this is going?’ And honestly, I think that tonally, there’s some darkness coming.”

Reservation Dogs Season 3 trailer

On July 6, 2023, the exciting trailer for Reservation Dogs Season 3 was released!

