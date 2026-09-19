Rise & Fall Season 2: Tej Pratap Yadav, Sara Gurpal and Kajal Raghwani join the high stakes reality show

Rise & Fall is returning with a second season, and Prime Video and MX Player have started unveiling the celebrities who will enter its high-stakes reality show. With the show bringing together 15 contestants for another round of power plays, shifting alliances and unexpected twists, the latest names to join the line-up are Tej Pratap Yadav, Sara Gurpal and Kajal Raghwani. The contestants will be divided between the luxurious Penthouse and the far less comfortable Basement, with their positions in the game constantly at risk.

Tej Pratap Yadav is trading the world of politics for a very different kind of power game. The son of veteran Bihar politician Lalu Prasad Yadav and a former Bihar minister is among the latest names to enter Rise & Fall Season 2.

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[Also read: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Swara Bhasker: Virender Sehwag introduces first four contestants of Rise & Fall season 2]

Tej Pratap Yadav wants to rule the Tower

Tej Pratap Yadav is trading the world of politics for a very different kind of power game. The son of veteran Bihar politician Lalu Prasad Yadav and a former Bihar minister is among the latest names to enter Rise & Fall Season 2.

Tej Pratap is clearly entering the show with big ambitions. In his entry video, he compares himself to a Bargad tree, pointing to the strength of its roots even when the tree appears to be shaking. He says, “When we stumbled along the way, everyone had a field day at our expense—but they forgot that we are a banyan tree, one whose roots are far stronger than its branches. That is precisely why we are coming to 'Rise & Fall' to kick up a storm.”

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{{^usCountry}} For Tej Pratap, simply making it to the Penthouse does not seem to be enough. He has already imagined turning the space into his own court and says, “They won't just take over the penthouse; they will hold court and rule over the people in the basement below.” Sara Gurpal and Kajal Raghwani join the line-up {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Tej Pratap, simply making it to the Penthouse does not seem to be enough. He has already imagined turning the space into his own court and says, “They won't just take over the penthouse; they will hold court and rule over the people in the basement below.” Sara Gurpal and Kajal Raghwani join the line-up {{/usCountry}}

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Tej Pratap Yadav isn’t the only fresh face joining Rise & Fall Season 2. Sara Gurpal and Kajal Raghwani have also been confirmed for the show, joining previously announced contestants including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karan Patel, Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla.

The two will enter a game where the experience changes completely depending on which side of the Tower they land on. Those in the Penthouse get to enjoy the privileges of being Rulers, while the contestants in the Basement have to deal with a very different set of challenges as Workers.

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About Rise & Fall Season 2

Rise & Fall Season 2 will premiere on September 26 on MX Player by Prime Video. New episodes will drop every day at 12 PM, with 15 contestants stepping into the Tower and competing in a game where power can change hands at any time.