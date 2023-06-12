Vyom Yadav: Now, the real challenge is to pick the right script!

Actor Vyom Yadav started his career with the film Badhaai Do followed by OTT series Delhi Crime-2. Tigmanshu Dhulia’s series Garmi gave his career the kind of attention he was looking for. Now, with offers and attention coming his way, the youngster feels the real test lies ahead.

Garmi actor Vyom Yadav

“For any actor, getting that first break is tough – to be known in the industry and to win the trust of creators, be it the directors, writers or producers. The best thing that has happened with my debut as lead was the spotlight was entirely on me, and we had a fresh young cast. It was like a jackpot for me,” says the 23-year-old actor.

“Currently, not just audience but directors and casting agencies also know about my work. Thus, the initial struggle of talking about my work is over! Offers too are now coming my way. So, the real challenge now is to pick the right script! A couple of things are happening, but I am waiting for the projects to be signed and announced before I talk about them,” says Yadav.

UP connect

Born in Varanasi, he was brought up in Delhi where he did his schooling and engineering at Netaji Subhas University of Technology. “My father was posted in Varanasi where I was born but I had not lived there. However, my family originally belongs to Etah district and I have spent a lot of time at our ancestral home. When I got my role of a student from Allahabad University, it was not very tough to catch the UP flavour. Two things that were very different in the series were the hostel life and my short tempered character. But when you have a director like Tishu (Dhulia) Sir, things become easy. It was like 100 days of workshop shooting with him which no school can teach,” says Yadav. He has also shot for a skit Delhi Gamer vs Kanpur Gamer where he played a Kanpurite.

He reveals that he was very stage shy, so he got into street plays in school days which helped him shed his inhibitions and then he took to plays. “During college days, I realised that I am not made for a 9-5 job and acting is all I want to do.”

‘Online auditions helped me’

All his work he has done so far has come his way in Delhi. “It all started with an advertisement and then Badhaai Do happened. In Delhi Crime-2 I played an important role as a part of killer gang and then my last web series. I have got all my projects in Delhi itself. I used to go to Mumbai in between but work came my way here only. Due to pandemic, online auditions have become a norm and today aspiring actors from anywhere in the country can give auditions and get selected,” he says.

