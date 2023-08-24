Riverdale finale: Fans bid emotional goodbye to the cast, react to Betty and Archie ship

The students of Riverdale High are finally graduating. The beloved web series, that first premiered in 2017, bid goodbye after 7 solid seasons on August 23. The series finale, titled “Goodbye, Riverdale,” chose to jump 67 years ahead, with many left puzzled at the decision. Still, ardent fans of the show filled social media with nostalgic reactions to the end of the show, with many commenting on their connection with the show and the characters. Spoilers ahead. (Also read: Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan to reunite for Netflix's first Pakistan-themed Original, adapted from Humsafar writer's novel)

The series finale of Riverdale aired on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Finale reactions

A user posted pictures from the first episode and the last episode, and wrote, 'how it started/how it ended.' Another said, "I sobbed my heart out when I first watched the Riverdale series finale. It’s a beautiful farewell to the show and it’s wonderful characters. Thank you #Riverdale for seven bonkers, outlandish and amazing seasons. I am so grateful for you (and all your “epic highs and lows”)." Another said, "these two are so strong when they’re together, i cant believe this show wasted so much time separating them #riverdale."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What happens to Betty and Archie

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many fans also chose to react to the show's conclusion and point out that it was the timing that was wrong for the characters at the end of the day. One said, "barchie being the only core four ship to get an intensely emotional and romantic scene in the series finale says wonders! Archie chose Betty. And Betty chose Archie. They are each other's great loves. Timing just wasn't on their side! #Riverdale." Another felt, "I appreciate the way #Riverdale highlighted Betty and Archie’s love story in the series finale. But what I really wanted was #Barchie endgame."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lili Reinhart, who played Betty Cooper on Riverdale, earlier spoke in an interview with Vulture where she reflected on the show's crazy and twist-heavy end and commented on how the show is not taken seriously. “I think it’s important to acknowledge that our show is made fun of a lot. People see clips taken out of context and are like, ‘What? I thought this was about teenagers.’ And we thought so as well—in season one. But it’s really not been easy to feel that you’re the butt of a joke,” she said. “We all want to be actors; we’re passionate about what we do. So when the absurdity of our show became a talking point, it was difficult. It is ‘What the f***?’ That’s the whole point. When we’re doing our table reads and something ridiculous happens, Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] is laughing because he understands the absurdity and the campiness.” said the actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on the Archie Comics universe, Riverdale also starred KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, and Charles Melton.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON