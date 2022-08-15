Rocket Boys 2 teaser shows Pokhran nuclear test; Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh return and Indira Gandhi appears too. Watch

The teaser of the second season of popular web series Rocket Boys was unveiled on August 15, Independence Day. The series, which retells the story of how India became a nuclear power, stars Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh as eminent scientists Dr Homi J Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai, respectively. Season 1 had premiered on SonyLiv in February this year, while season 2 is expected to stream either later this year or early next year. Also read: Ishwak Singh fell in love with science playing Vikram Sarabhai in Rocket Boys

The brief 45-second teaser opens with a look at the historic nuclear test in Pokhran in 1974, which marked India’s entry into the exclusive nuclear club. A voice over says, “India will not be threatened. Not anymore. We are prepared to take any action necessary.” A text on screen then reads, “After this day, no one dared to challenge the soverignity of India.” This is followed by a brief look at Jim Sarbh and Ishwak in their aged avatars as Dr Bhabha and Dr Sarabhai, along with a glimpse at then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, as well as Arjun Radhakrishnan as a young APJ Abdul Kalam.

Sharing the teaser on social media, SonyLiv wrote, “As the country comes together to celebrate its 75th year of independence, SonyLIV unveils the teaser for the much-awaited second season of Rocket Boys.”

The first season of the series saw how the two legendary scientists embarked upon the path to create India’s first rocket and became collaborators and friends, but not for long. The series showed how they drifted apart after differing opinions on how to harness nuclear power in India. The second season is expected to take the story forward from the 1960s to Dr Bhabha’s death in 1966 and beyond.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films, and Emmay Entertainment, Rocket Boysis produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani and directed by Abhay Pannu. The show features an ensemble star cast, which also includes Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Saba Azad in pivotal roles.

