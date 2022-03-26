Roshaan Garry to shoot an OTT series in Lucknow

Filmmaker Roshaan Garry Bhinder will shoot her next project in and around Lucknow. Titled Sifar it was initially planned as a feature film but now it will be shot as her first full-fledged OTT series which might run into the next season.

“I have already been to Lucknow and know the texture as well as the feel of the city. The story is that of youngsters and its set-up very well matches with the vibes of the city in terms of colours, flavours and rustic location which plays a vital character in the series,” says Bhinder.

Inspired by the backdrop of the film Ishaqzaade, which was shot in Lucknow, she decided to shoot in the city. “Our story has shayari, talks of nawabs, a high and low, old-world charm as well as modernity and this city have all these elements. Also, the team liked the locales around Deva Road which being a busy highway still has life around it.”

Bhinder has written the story with music composer Daboo Malik. “We wrote it long back as a film and then it was not supposedly set in Lucknow. But when we thought of altering it into a series of maybe 6-7 episodes with newly developed characters then we all knew it has to be here and nowhere else. The story has an open end so we will want it to go in the second season,” she tells and adds that Malik is also working on the musical score of the project. They are now planning in coming to city for recce.

In the Bhinder has directed projects like the New Year TV show Calendar Girls along with multiple short films and series including Jasmine Joshi, Roommates, Smarter Maid, Manohar Kahaniyan and Dating My X.

“I have directed many music videos including Uska hi rang tera rang which features 99 artistes from the TV industry and Tum Pukar Lo with Mika Singh. Besides, I have also written another film which I will be directing where Malik will be co-producing and giving music. Since January, I have shot 12 short films for different channels and am looking forward to create a record of a sort in this space,” she signs off.