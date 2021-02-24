IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Rumana Molla: I always want to give my best shot
Rumana Molla recently wrapped OTT series ‘Games of Sexes’ in Moradabad (Sourced photo)
Rumana Molla recently wrapped OTT series ‘Games of Sexes’ in Moradabad (Sourced photo)
web series

Rumana Molla: I always want to give my best shot

Actor Rumana Molla has featured in number of projects including ‘Pyar Ka Panchnama2’, ‘Irada’ and ‘DevDD’. Recently, she wrapped OTT series ‘Games of Sexes’ in Moradabad, in which she plays a central character.
READ FULL STORY
By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:37 AM IST

Actor Rumana Molla has featured in number of projects including ‘Pyar Ka Panchnama2’, ‘Irada’ and ‘DevDD’. Recently, she wrapped OTT series ‘Games of Sexes’ in Moradabad, in which she plays a central character.

The mixed-gender cricket-based story revolves around her character. “The entire show is from my character’s perspective. As an actor, my approach towards every role is with same effort and sincerity — be it a small or big part. The only difference playing a central role is that I was able to explore and do a lot more. Due to its length, I was able to explore the character’s journey in different situations including happiness, sorrow, distress, anger or anguish,” she said.

Rumana feels that in current scenario the length of roles does not makes much difference and the audience too have become very mature.

“I see every story as constructing a house where every brick is important. Personally, I don’t glorify the idea of lead. As an actor, it’s our responsibility to represent the vision of the writer-director and make the character as real as possible. My only effort is to give my best shot, so I don’t regret later.”

The actor is happy to explore real locations with this project. “Through the shoot I was able to experience the city in a different way. A lot of locals were part of the cast and we shot in lot of real locations. We even shot in a real jail cell. I feel shooting in real locations is the best that experience can’t be replaced by any set. We even did some brass shopping.”

Rumana during a shopping session in Moradabad. (Sourced)
Rumana during a shopping session in Moradabad. (Sourced)

They were scheduled to shoot this series in Bangalore, but Moradabad had everything they needed for the series, she shared.

The actor is hoping that this turns out a great year for everyone. “We started the year with th shoot. I already had two releases this year ‘Bawri Chhori’ and sequel of ‘DevDD’. This one will come probably after two months and I have another interesting project that will be announced soon,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Rumana Molla recently wrapped OTT series ‘Games of Sexes’ in Moradabad (Sourced photo)
Rumana Molla recently wrapped OTT series ‘Games of Sexes’ in Moradabad (Sourced photo)
web series

Rumana Molla: I always want to give my best shot

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Actor Rumana Molla has featured in number of projects including ‘Pyar Ka Panchnama2’, ‘Irada’ and ‘DevDD’. Recently, she wrapped OTT series ‘Games of Sexes’ in Moradabad, in which she plays a central character.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tandav stars Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.
Tandav stars Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.
web series

Tandav: Top Amazon India executive questioned by police over Saif Ali Khan show

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Top Amazon India executive questioned by police over Tandav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cast member Gina Carano poses at the premiere for the television series "The Mandalorian" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)
Cast member Gina Carano poses at the premiere for the television series "The Mandalorian" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)
web series

Gina Carano addresses The Mandalorian firing, says she was 'bullied' by Disney

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:17 AM IST
Actor Gina Carano, who was fired from the hit drama series The Mandalorian over inflammatory social media posts, recently opened up about it, calling out Disney for 'bullying' her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Bandish Bandits’ actor recently shot OTT series ‘Hastinapur’ and film ‘Satyamev Jayate2’ in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Bandish Bandits’ actor recently shot OTT series ‘Hastinapur’ and film ‘Satyamev Jayate2’ in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
web series

‘Changing my looks, quitting TV worked for me’

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The decision of leaving TV after 25 years worked wonders for ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ actor Rituraj K Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Banerjee is best known for his roles in film Stree and web series Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Typewriter.
Abhishek Banerjee is best known for his roles in film Stree and web series Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Typewriter.
web series

Abhishek Banerjee: I realized last year what being famous means

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Actor Abhishek Banerjee recently won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor (Web Series) for his role Paatal Lok.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mona Singh had two web shows release last year -Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain S3 and Black Widows and shot for Lal Singh Chaddha.
Mona Singh had two web shows release last year -Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain S3 and Black Widows and shot for Lal Singh Chaddha.
web series

Mona Singh: Never be insecure. If you are talented, you will get your due

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:03 PM IST
The actor feels nepotism might give you a break but if you don’t have talent you won’t grow. It all comes down to how confident you are of your talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amrita is happy that her latest web series, Jeet Ki Zidd, has been appreciated and that it inspired people as well.
Amrita is happy that her latest web series, Jeet Ki Zidd, has been appreciated and that it inspired people as well.
web series

Amrita Puri: Post Aisha, I got praise but not good work

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:43 PM IST
The actor says she had to work hard to break that image and was disappointed when she didn’t get good offers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paul Bettany as The Vision in Avengers.
Paul Bettany as The Vision in Avengers.
web series

Paul Bettany teases major Avenger cameo, says 'there were fireworks on set'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Actor Paul Bettany has said that a major cameo has yet to be revealed in WandaVision, and that 'there were fireworks on set' in scenes involving him and the actor, whom he'd 'longed to work with'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Bhadhana recently became one of the few YouTubers to get 20 million plus subscribers on his channel.
Amit Bhadhana recently became one of the few YouTubers to get 20 million plus subscribers on his channel.
web series

Amit Bhadhana: Mummy aaj bhi bol deti hai, chal jaa doodh la

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Comedian and social media personality Amit Bhadhana was one of the first to recently hit the 20 million subscriber mark on YouTube.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kathryn Hahn debuts as Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris appears as Spectrum
Kathryn Hahn debuts as Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris appears as Spectrum
web series

WandaVision Ep 7: Agatha and Spectrum's debut floods the internet with memes

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:10 PM IST
WandaVision dropped its seventh episode today. The new episode was packed with a number of developments that left fans going gaga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actors Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma in a still from web show Jamai Raja 2.0.
Actors Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma in a still from web show Jamai Raja 2.0.
web series

Small screen to OTT screen: TV shows get new lease of life

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:44 PM IST
The popular characters of television shows such as Qubool Hai, Jamai Raja etc, are back in new avatar with new story, but on a new platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From TV to films to the web platforms, actor Sharad Kelkar has had quite a smooth transition from one medium to the other.
From TV to films to the web platforms, actor Sharad Kelkar has had quite a smooth transition from one medium to the other.
web series

Sharad Kelkar: Good actors who could not make in TV and films are getting a chance now, thanks to OTT

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Actor Sharad Kelkar who was seen in web series Black Widows and film Laxmii that opted for a direct-to-OTT release, says it is finally that people understood the worth of the web platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharib Hashmi in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
Sharib Hashmi in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
web series

Sharib Hashmi: No role is big or small

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Known for his roles in OTT series ‘The Family Man’, ‘Scam 1992…’ and film ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, actor Sharib Hashmi feels that finally he has arrived.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sandhya Mridul was recently seen in web series Tandav.
Actor Sandhya Mridul was recently seen in web series Tandav.
web series

Sandhya Mridul: I am very happy I didn’t jump in and die by just doing work I didn’t believe in

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Actor Sandhya Mridul has a couple of new series that she is going to be a part of and is looking forward to showcasing it to her audience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pratik Gandhi garnered a lot of praise for his portrayal of stockbroker Harshad Mehta in web series Scam 1992.
Actor Pratik Gandhi garnered a lot of praise for his portrayal of stockbroker Harshad Mehta in web series Scam 1992.
web series

Pratik Gandhi: Have to create my own success again and again

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Basking in the glory of multiple awards that he has been receiving, Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi recalls how there was a time when he used to approach people and now the same set of people want to partner with him in some way or the other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP