Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo trailer: Dimple Kapadia and her women-gang run a drug racket

The first trailer of Homi Adajani's upcoming project is out and it promises to be a fun and thrilling ride. Titled Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, the Disney+ Hotstar original features Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan, Naseerudin Shah, Monica Dogra, Angira Dhar, Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, and Isha Talwar. (Also read: Watch Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo teaser)

Dimple Kapadia plays a lead role in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo.

The trailer opens with visuals of a lab, and Radhika's voice explains that they make the best 'flamingo' leaves (a drug) in the entire country. Soon, we realise it is a drug racket being run mostly by women from Rajasthan and Dimple (matriarch Savitri) is the one heading all the operations. The women we see in the trailer are gritty and unapologetic in a very desi backdrop.

The series narrates the story of four women - Savitri, her daughters-in-law (Bijli and Kajal) and her daughter Shanta. Savitri runs a company named Rani Cooperative that deals in pain-relief balms and textiles. The company is also a cover for a huge drug cartel.

Director Homi said in a press statement, “Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo is not for the faint-hearted. As you immerse in this saas-bahu household many skeletons tumble out of closets and mayhem reigns when these inimitable characters fight for power and protect what’s rightfully theirs. The women in the show are spartans - you’d have to have a death-wish if you confronted them on any turf!”

Dimple added, “I’ll admit that Savitri’s family is dysfunctional at best as they draw daggers to be one up on each other. But if anyone from the outside threatens their existence, it could very likely be the last mistake that person makes. I did enjoy the action sequences - while I have done action in some of my films, this was unapologetic and raw! The ferocity and drama will be very engaging for the audience. I suggest you buckle up for this roller coaster on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Produced by Maddock Films, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo is directed and created by Homi. It is slated for a digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 5.

