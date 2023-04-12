Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo teaser: Dimple Kapadia's OTT debut is new spin on saas-bahu drama, loaded with thrill. Watch

After playing a pivotal role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, Dimple Kapadia is back with a powerful role in her debut web series, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. She seems to play the ‘saas (mother-in-law)’ in this quirky thriller, which also stars Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar. Also read: Pathaan: Why Dimple Kapadia is the real boss in this Shah Rukh Khan film Dimple Kapadia in a still from Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo teaser.

The teaser begins with the title song of the hit TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, as it shows glimpses of the happy lives of the lead characters, filled with hope and glimpses of women empowerment. But suddenly there is violence and drama as Dimple pulls a gun at a person, Radhika takes part in a bloody fight and a lot more goes wrong.

The production banner Maddock Films shared the show's teaser on Instagram with the caption, “Chetaavani: Yeh kamajor dil vaalon ke liye nahin hai! Kripaya na dekhein. Kyun? Kyunki… (Warning: this is not for the faint-hearted, do not watch. Because…” The show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar May 5 onwards.

It is billed as a new spin on saas-bahu drama that will feature "unapologetically hardcore" mother-in-law and "steadfast and formidable" younger women. Dimple had earlier said about her OTT debut, "Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is a story of what makes ordinary people extraordinary in a world full of passion and chaos. It's a bunch of bad-ass women telling a narrative which is often played only by male characters and believe me, it's got some of the most colorful characters you'll ever see. The show is as wild as my crazy director, Homi Adajania's mind. He has flipped a family drama on it's head giving us such a captivating binge-watch that'll be coming on Disney Hotstar.''

Director Homi Adajania said he has created the “maddest world” in this show. He said, "You remember the line 'Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned'? When the world has scorned these women and turned its back on them, they learn to thrive by creating their own system of morality in a bold and lawless place that they inhabit. Women are the evolved half of our messed up species and Saas Bahu aur Flamingo is to date the maddest world that I have created. Its characters are so beautifully complex and conflicting, navigating their way through a world of passion, manipulation and chaos."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON