Saba Azad wraps filming of the second season of Rocket Boys, shares behind-the-scenes clip. Watch

Saba Azad shared behind-the-scenes video from the making of second season of Rocket Boys on her Instagram handle. The actor has shared various scenes from different locations from the sets of Rocket Boys, season 2. Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan reacted to her video. Rocket Boys premiered on SonyLIV earlier this year, in which Saba essayed Parvana Irani (Pipsy) in season 1. (Also read: Saba Azad interview: Why she changed name from Saba Grewal, built 4 careers on her own and more)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, she showed herself getting ready for the shoot with the help of hair and makeup artistes. She posted a few pictures of herself decked up in saree and dresses. She also shared a clip featuring actor Jim Sarbh discussing the script with the cast and crew of the series. She shared glimpses of the shoots from an outdoor setting with lights. The cameraman waved back at her while she recorded him. She posted a mirror selfie with Jim while getting ready, where she made a weird face.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video on Instagram, Saba wrote, “Season wrap on the rocket ship!! Up up and away!!” She used the hashtags #rocketboys #season2 on the post. Reacting to the video, Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan commented, “Vintage beauty (red heart emoji).” One of Saba's fans wrote, “Looking so cute and beautiful, dearest Saba mam.” Another fan commented, “I am your fan from Indonesia.”

Saba is currently dating Hrithik Roshan. Recently, Hrithik wished his actor-singer girlfriend with a sweet birthday message on Instagram and wrote, "The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you… and oh that insanely amazing mind of you… melody in motion girl… that’s what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday 1/11/2022.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also praised Saba's performance in period drama series, Rocket Boys and called her ‘one of the finest actors.’ He shared a poster of Rocket Boys on Instagram and wrote “Repeat watch! So much to learn from this one. What amazing work by the entire team. Makes one proud to know it’s made in India by one of us”.

Directed by Abhay Pannu and created by Nikkhil Advani, Rocket Boys, premiered on SonyLiv on February 4 this year. The series starred Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh and Regina Cassandra. The second season will be released soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON