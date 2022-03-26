Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sahil Brown: From dancer to actor, its just a start for me

After being part of projects like Jalsa and Bhaukaal-2, young actor Sahil Brown feels he is on the right track but still has a long way to go
Sahil Brown
Published on Mar 26, 2022 06:20 PM IST
ByS Farah Rizvi

After being part of projects like Jalsa and Bhaukaal-2, young actor Sahil Brown feels he is on the right track but still has a long way to go.

“I don’t believe in having godfather or backing because at the end of the day, it’s your hard work and destiny that carves the path for you. It never struck me that how without a film background I will be able to crack work in the industry. I just never gave up and stuck to whatever came my way. Eventually, worthwhile work started happening. Today, things are moving in the right direction but earnestly I feel that still it’s a long way to go,” says the Re-Development actor.

Brown started off as a dancer and has also been part of number of dance reality shows with his troupe as well as solo.

“Earlier, it was dance that was on my mind. After I was spotted preparing for a musical theatre competition, I was invited to join a dance troupe. Then, I started performed in weddings as a group dancer, taught dance to kids and did background dancing for multiple songs and films. Soon reality shows like India’s Got Talent and Dance India Dance Doubles happened. This was followed by acting-based show Cinestars Ki Khoj which made me realise that I should try acting as well. I joined a theatre, took up an odd jobs and here I am!”

Brown adds that it was never easy to find a place in the industry as it’s extremely competitive, he says, “After uncountable failures and rejections I didn’t accept defeat but kept fighting, I took odd jobs along with working as a casting director, assistant director, choreographer and finally after more than eight years of constant chase I got Bhaukaal-2 and thankfully this year I have already signed three big projects.”

Next, Brown will be seen in another project Vebbi.

