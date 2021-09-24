Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Saif Ali Khan says Sartaj Singh was 'slapped around' on Sacred Games: 'He was kind of a victim'
web series

Saif Ali Khan says Sartaj Singh was 'slapped around' on Sacred Games: 'He was kind of a victim'

Saif Ali Khan has spoken about the difference between his characters in Sacred Games and Vikram Vedha remake. He plays a cop in both the projects. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan plays inspector Sartaj Singh on Sacred Games.

Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen playing a cop in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, essayed the role of a police officer in Netflix's Sacred Games. While the actor is yet to share details about the character, he teased that the role is far different from Sacred Games' Sartaj Singh. 

The actor played a police officer pushed around by his seniors in Sacred Games. On the verge of giving up on life, he received a call from Ganesh Gaitonde (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and learns he has only 25 days to save Mumbai from disaster. 

Speaking about the differences, Saif called Sartaj a victim who was taken on a ride by almost everyone. “I would say, Sartaj Singh was kind of a victim, who would be slapped around by almost everybody. His rise was from a slightly suicidal space to something else. He was a troubled and honest guy,” he told Pinkvilla. 

“Vikram on the other hand is a very tough, successful and intelligent IPS kind of an officer. He is much more dynamic, confident and strong. Also, Vikram does not have a turban,” he added.

Vikram Vedha also stars Hrithik Roshan. The actor will play a gangster in the film, which is a remake of hit Tamil neo-noir film and starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Pushkar and Gayathri, who directed the original, will also direct the Hindi remake.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan's advice to sons Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh for their acting careers: 'Make sure it’s entertaining'

Saif was last seen in Bhoot Police. Following the release, the actor his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor and their sons - Taimur and Jeh - travelled to the Maldives for a holiday. They returned from their trip on Thursday night. 

 

saif ali khan vikram vedha sacred games
