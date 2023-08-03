Saiyami Kher on being physically judged: I was asked to get a nose and lip job done when I entered Bollywood

Actor Saiyami Kher recently took to Instagram to share a video where she talked about her experience of dealing with “toxic beauty standards” that have plagued the entertainment industry for long. Opening up about how she dealt with such challenges while entering Bollywood, the actor tells us, “When I was starting out, there were a lot of people who said I should get a lip job and even a nose job done, which I think is a very wrong advice to give to 18-year-old. It’s like the society you’re living in is cooperating and accepting the way you are, but you don’t fit the norms set by the industry.”

Saiyami Kher on dealing with toxic beauty standards

Having faced the harsh reality of being “physically judged”, the actor asserts that she believes in embracing one’s individuality. “These norms really didn’t bother me, but I hope they completely disappear from our industry. we need to accept diversity in showbiz,” says the 31-year-old, who would be next seen in Ghoomer alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

While it’s natural for anyone in the public eye to be at the receiving end of criticism, the Mirzya (2016), Choked (2020) and Faadu (2022) actor credits her friends and family for helping her navigate through these challenges. “They are the only ones whose opinion really matters. Positive criticism is great as it improves you in a better way, but I was very fortunate to have them around me as they embraced and supported me,” shares Kher.

That being said, the actor is quick to acknowledge that positive changes have already started to happen and she’d glad to see the industry taking slow steps. “Things are getting better... There is more awareness and we are celebrating these days with regards to everything, which is very necessary in films, as it’s a large medium where people get easily influenced,” notes Kher, who wishes to connect to a broader audience through her work.

Terming commercial films as those that resonate with masses, she adds, “I have always hoped that my work would reach out to more people. I have always wanted such roles to come my way, as all the work you do, you want it to reach out to a mass number of people. Every actor wants their movie to do well.”

