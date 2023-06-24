Salman Khan was 'betrayed in love, needs a homely wife': Bigg Boss OTT 2's Bebika Dhurve

Astrologer Bebika Dhurve is a contestant on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 and she decided to talk about host Salman Khan's personal life. She claimed that the Bollywood star was "betrayed in love" and now needs a "gharelu (homely) wife". Bebika was talking to co-contestant Manisha Rani who asked her about the host. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Palak Purswani recalls her breakup with Avinash Sachdev)

Bebika on Salman's personal life

Salman Khan's marriage is one of the most discussed topics in Hindi pop culture.

When Manisha asked Bebika if Salman had ever been betrayed in love, Bebika replied, “Bhayankar (terrible)". Bebika said, "Jitna khudko rough and tough dikhate hai, emotionless, practical-headed, workaholic dikhate hai, andar se utna hi naram dil aur pyaar mei dubne wala dil hai. (He portrays himself as rough and tough, emotionless, practical, and workaholic but he’s equally soft-hearted person who falls in love deeply on the inside)."

“He wants someone who is a homemaker, dedicated to serving parents, serving and understanding him. In the evening, when he comes home she should offer him a meal, and help him to get a peaceful sleep. Someone who can soothe his mind after a hectic day. He doesn’t want an overly ambitious girl, he wants someone who will become a homemaker," she added in Hindi.

Salman Khan on marriage

Earlier this year, Salman had talked about his marriage and told India Today, “(Marriage will happen) When God Almighty wills so. Two individuals are needed for marriage. In the first case, the marriage did not happen. When I said yes, somebody said, no. When somebody said yes, I said no. Now there is ‘no’ from both sides. When both sides say ‘yes’, the marriage will take place. There’s still time. I am 57. I want this time it should be the first and last. Matlab ek biwi honi chahiye (There should be a wife)."

Salman's next film

Currently hosting the reality show, Salman is now set to be seen in the third installment of his hit franchise - Tiger 3. he will reunite with Katrina Kaif for the film and Emraan Hashmi has joined the franchise as the villain in the upcoming movie. Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to have a special appearance in the film scheduled to release this Diwali.

Bigg Boss OTT 2

Apart from Bebika and Manisha, Bigg Boss OTT 2 house has TV actors Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar as contestants. Filmmaker-actor Pooja Bhatt, anchor-comedian Cyrus Broacha are also participating on the show. Puneet Superstar was the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house earlier this week. The show is available online 24X7 on Jio Cinema and edited episodes stream at 9 pm everyday on the platform.

