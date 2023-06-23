Bigg Boss OTT 2's Palak Purswani on Avinash Sachdev: ‘I was the one who broke up, I haven’t got closure’

The producers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 brought together former couple Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev as contestants for the show and they certainly expected sparks to fly. In a recent episode, Palak was seen recalling how she fell for Avinash, and later, broke up. She added that she is still looking for closure and hopes to get one on the Salman Khan reality show. (Also read: Pooja Bhatt says 'I love kids but wasn’t ready to have them at the time') Palak Purswani hopes to get closure in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Palak on her breakup

Asked about the reason behind their break up, Palak told Aaliya Siddiqui and Akanksha Puri, “There were a few things which were non-negotiable for me. I felt I was done. We gave chances to each other. I was the one who broke up and I haven’t got closure, shayad idhar mil jaye (Perhaps, I will get the closure here). We were together for four and a half years."

Palak and Avinash were engaged to each other and had their roka ceremony in January 2021. However, they broke up later.

Palak on Avinash

She also recalled how they first met and fell for each other. She said that it was five years ago when they met through a common friend who is also an actor. "I’d just come out of a relationship, I’d broken up with someone four months ago. It was my habit to jump from one relationship to another because I was very dependent. I am a people’s person and I wanted to get into a relationship. Our mutual friend introduced us to each other, and he asked if I am Sindhi and single."

Palak added, "He then came up to me and asked what I like to eat, and I replied butter chicken, and he also loves it. There were too many similarities. He was calm to my storm. He was everything that I wanted to settle for."

Bigg Boss OTT 2

Apart from Akanksha, Palak and Avinash, filmmaker-actor Pooja Bhatt, anchor-comedian Cyrus Broacha, and Bebika Dhurve are also participants on the show. Other contestants on the show include TikTok star Manisha Rani; TV actors Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan. The first eviction of the season took place earlier this week when Puneet Superstar was kicked out of Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. The show is available online 24X7 on Jio Cinema and edited episodes stream at 9 pm everyday on the platform.

