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Samay Raina breaks silence on dating rumours with comedian Sharon Verma: ‘Just internet doing its thing’

Samay Raina sparked dating rumours with comedian Sharon Verma after their fun banter on India's Got Latent season 2.

Published on: Sep 10, 2026, 09:44:53 IST
By Riya Sharma
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Recently, comedian Sharon Verma, who was a contestant on India's Got Latent Season 1, appeared as a panellist on Season 2. Her fun banter with Samay Raina on the show led fans to link the two romantically. Now, Samay has clarified that they are not dating.

Samay Raina denies dating Sharon Verma

Samay Raina clears the air about dating rumours with Sharon Verma.
Samay Raina clears the air about dating rumours with Sharon Verma.

On Wednesday, Samay held an AMA on Instagram, where he asked fans to send in "genuine questions only". One fan asked him if he was dating Sharon Verma, to which Samay replied, "No brother, just internet doing its thing."

Samay Raina on dating rumours with Sharon Verma.

During a recent episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, Sharon appeared as a panellist alongside Orry and Archana Puran Singh. During the show, Samay joked about Sharon's Bihari roots, while she did not hold back and responded by joking about Samay's Kashmiri roots. Their playful banter and eye contact led fans to make romantic edits of the two on Instagram, sparking dating rumours.

However, Sharon is not the only woman Samay has been linked to. The comedian has also been linked to Bollywood actor Medha Shankr. Amid the dating rumours, the 12th Fail actor appeared as a panellist on an episode alongside Varun Dhawan. During the show, Samay called Medha his "sabse acchi dost". He also appeared to go easy on her during the roast compared with the other guests, further fuelling dating rumours.

About Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2

In February last year, Samay's show India's Got Latent Season 1 became embroiled in controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia made remarks about parents and sex on the show. Although Ranveer later apologised, FIRs were filed against him, Samay and the show. Samay subsequently removed all episodes of India's Got Latent from YouTube.

This year, Samay announced Season 2 of the show. While the new season has faced criticism from some viewers for being more filtered and lacking the rawness of the first season, it has continued to attract a large audience. One of the episodes reportedly crossed 4 crore views within 24 hours.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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