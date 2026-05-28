Samay Raina confirms shooting for India's Got Latent season 2, shares first picture from set

Comedian Samay Raina was forced to take down all episodes of his hit YouTube show India’s Got Latent last year after the show landed in controversy and sparked massive backlash online. While fans were disappointed by the sudden removal of the episodes, Samay surprised everyone earlier this year by announcing that the show would return with a second season. Now, the comedian has shared yet another exciting update, further increasing anticipation among fans eagerly waiting for the comeback of the show.

Samay Raina shares update on India's Got Latent season 2

Samay Raina confirms shooting for India's Got Latent season 2.

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On Thursday, Samay took to Instagram and announced that he was reviving his favourite chess tournament “for old times’ sake”. However, several India’s Got Latent fans flooded his DMs expressing disappointment that there was still no concrete update about the show’s second season. Reacting to the messages with humour, Samay shared a meme from his comedy special Still Alive before finally dropping a major update.

Samay Raina shares picture from India's Got Latent season 2.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of India’s Got Latent Season 2, Samay wrote, “Uski bhi shooting chal rahi hai dostoooo (That’s being shot too, friends).” The image showed Samay holding a microphone with comedian Balraj Ghai standing behind him. Interestingly, the faces of the remaining panel members were hidden to maintain suspense and build curiosity among fans. However, comedian Aashish Solanki appeared to be partially visible in the frame. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of India’s Got Latent Season 2, Samay wrote, “Uski bhi shooting chal rahi hai dostoooo (That’s being shot too, friends).” The image showed Samay holding a microphone with comedian Balraj Ghai standing behind him. Interestingly, the faces of the remaining panel members were hidden to maintain suspense and build curiosity among fans. However, comedian Aashish Solanki appeared to be partially visible in the frame. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this month, a picture allegedly from the sets of India’s Got Latent Season 2 had already gone viral on social media. The leaked image featured actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari seated on a panel alongside Balraj Singh Ghai and comedian Aashish Solanki. While the picture fuelled speculation that Alia and Sharvari may appear as guests in the new season, neither the actors nor the makers have officially confirmed the reports so far. About India's Got Latent controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this month, a picture allegedly from the sets of India’s Got Latent Season 2 had already gone viral on social media. The leaked image featured actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari seated on a panel alongside Balraj Singh Ghai and comedian Aashish Solanki. While the picture fuelled speculation that Alia and Sharvari may appear as guests in the new season, neither the actors nor the makers have officially confirmed the reports so far. About India's Got Latent controversy {{/usCountry}}

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In February 2025, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on India’s Got Latent alongside Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija. During the episode, Ranveer’s controversial remarks about parents and sex triggered widespread outrage online. Despite issuing a public apology, multiple FIRs were filed against Ranveer, Samay and the show. Apoorva received rape and death threats, while Ranveer faced restrictions on uploading his podcasts. Following the backlash, Samay removed all episodes of the show from YouTube.

Later, in March, the Supreme Court allowed Ranveer to resume his podcasts. Samay also made a comeback in April with his stand-up special Still Alive, where he candidly addressed the controversy, its impact on his mental health, and his family’s reaction to the entire episode. During the special, he officially announced the return of India’s Got Latent Season 2, receiving loud cheers from the audience. More recently, Samay and Ranveer reunited on The Great Indian Kapil Show during a special World Laughter Day episode, where Navjot Singh Sidhu even hailed Samay as the future of comedy.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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